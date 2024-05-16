Colorado Transfer Isaiah Jatta Locks in BYU Official Visit
On Wednesday evening, Colorado offensive line transfer Isaiah Jatta announced his plans to officially visit BYU. Jatta posted on Instagram from Utah on Thursday morning, so he will be on campus this weekend. BYU originally recruited Jatta out of Snow College. He was a coveted recruit at the time, holding competing offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Kansas, Illinois, NC State, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Utah State among others. After an up-and-down year at Colorado, Jatta entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
Since entering the transfer portal, Jatta has picked up competing offers from San Diego State and Texas State, and most recently USC. You can check out a few clips from his last season at Colorado below.
Last year at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders, Jatta appeared in 11 games for the Buffaloes primarily on special teams. Jatta started one game at tackle against UCLA. In that game, Jatta struggled against a very good UCLA pass rush. Jatta allowed four pressures in 34 pass block reps. Jatta didn't play great, but he was part of a dysfunctional Colorado offensive line that struggled to play together throughout the season. The talent that made him a coveted recruit out of Snow College is still there.
Jatta spent two years at Snow College before signing with Colorado as part of the 2023 signing class. At Snow, he was named a NJCAA Football First Team All-American in 2022.
BYU lacks depth at tackle and Jatta could provide that for BYU in 2024. He could also push for a starting spot at right tackle. Adding Jetta to the mix would round out BYU's offensive line for the upcoming season. The offensive line has been a position of emphasis for BYU during the Spring transfer window. Last week, BYU picked up a commitment from Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa. Leausa is a candidate to compete for the starting job at guard.