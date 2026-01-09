BYU Adds USC Tight End Transfer Walker Lyons

For the second time in as many days, BYU has added a pass-catcher from the transfer portal. On Friday, BYU added USC tight end transfer Walker Lyons. Lyons will have two years of eligibility remaining at BYU.

The former four-star recruit has spent the last two years at USC since returning home from his mission. Walker Lyons was heavily recruited by BYU in high school, and now his younger brother has signed with BYU. That connection between BYU's coaching staff and the Lyons family made BYU a logical fit for Walker. Additionally, the Cougars will lose starting tight end Carsen Ryan to graduation at the end of the 2025 season, so Lyons is the primary candidate to fill his vacated starting spot.

Lyons has played in 23 games over the last two years for the USC offense and he has started 8 games. He had 26 receptions for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has good speed for his size as over half his yards came after the catch in 2025.

#USC 2x2 Motion to Double TE Wing to run a Modern Triple Option



The production from Lake McRee and Walker Lyons in the tight end room continues to elevate the Trojans offense. https://t.co/NAMA2BqTNb pic.twitter.com/9g5UCZF6ZT — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 22, 2025

Blocking is an important responsibility for the tight ends in BYU's offense as well, and Lyons showed he is capable of being an effective run blocker at USC. Carsen Ryan made BYU much harder to defend since he could both catch passes and block at a high level. Lyons will provide a similar skillset for Aaron Roderick to work with in 2026 and beyond.

We’ve talked a lot about Lake McRee and Walker Lyons as a pass catchers this season but the two tight ends were phenomenal blockers vs. Nebraska.



Lyons delivers a big block to help pave a lane for King Miller and McRee buries a defender. #USC pic.twitter.com/TFUCYLTIZ5 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) November 2, 2025

BYU is hoping to build on Lyons' production at USC, similar to what they did with Carsen Ryan in 2025. Ryan transferred to BYU with less than 400 career receiving yards over three seasons. His career high was 205 receiving yards as a sophomore at UCLA. As a senior at BYU, Ryan tallied 620 receiving yards.

Maiava to Walker Lyons! pic.twitter.com/V7Dl7cl6YC — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) October 11, 2025

Adding Lyons is an important step in building BYU's 2026 roster. Lyons gives BYU a starting-caliber tight end and another weapon for Bear Bachmeier. Lyons will also be on BYU's roster to welcome home his brother Ryder from a mission in January of 2027. Lyons will be entering his senior season at that point, meaning Walker and Ryder could both play for the Cougars in 2027.

Other Incoming Transfers - 2026 Cycle

Kyler Kasper (Oregon) - WR

Kasper is a long, fast wide receiver listed at 6'6 and 220 pounds. Coming out of high school, Kasper was one of the most coveted wide receiver recruits in his class. He was a top 150 prospect and one of the top 25 wide receivers. He held scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, and Ohio State among others. He picked the Ducks and that's where he has spent the first years of his career.

In his time at Oregon, Kasper was behind some talented wide receivers and his production didn't match his high star rating. Frankly, the injury bug hurt his chances as well. He tallied 6 receptions for 77 yards in Eugene.

However, he still possesses the elite traits that made him a coveted recruit in the first place. At 6'6, Kasper is able to make contested catches and he moves well for his size. While there isn't a lot of game film on Kasper, he did post practice highlights from his time at Oregon. His practice highlights were enough for BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake to offer him a spot on BYU's roster.

