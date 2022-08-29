BYU Announces Captains for 2022 Season

Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program announced the captains for the 2022 season on Monday. BYU named four offensive and four defensive captains, along with eight additional co-captains.

The 2022 captains on offense are quarterback Jaren Hall, wide receiver Puka Nacua, and offensive linemen Clark Barrington and Blake Freeland. The captains on defense are linebackers Keenan Pili and Payton Wilgar, defensive back Kaleb Hayes, and defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauataea.

Co-captains on the offensive side of the ball include running backs Lopini Katoa and Chris Brooks, wide receiver Gunner Romney and tight end Dallin Holker. Co-captains on defense include linebacker Ben Bywater, defensive end Tyler Batty, and defensive back D'Angelo Mandell. Punter Ryan Rehkow was also named a co-captain.

In an official press release put out by BYU, Kalani Sitake said, "It’s an honor for these young men to be recognized by their teammates to lead our team. We are fortunate to have a lot of quality young men in our program who bring unique leadership experiences to the team.”

BYU and USF kick off on Saturday, September 3rd at 2 PM MDT on ESPNU. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI