BYU Benefited From Upset-Ridden Weekend of College Football
While BYU was off for the weekend, ranked teams were dropping like flies and a Big 12 upset provided some clarity in the Big 12 title race. Before this weekend of college football, we wrote about eight game results that would benefit BYU.
Five out of the eight results went in BYU's favor. Here were those five games and how they benefitted the Cougars during a bye week.
1. WVU pulls off upset at Houston
Going into the weekend, there were only four teams with one conference loss or less in the Big 12: BYU, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, and Houston. Since the Cougars had faced such a light conference schedule, they were a threat to steal a spot in the conference title game if they finished 8-1.
Then, WVU shocked the conference with a road upset at Houston. The Mountaineers found a groove on offense and put up 45 points in a 45-35 win.
Houston's chances to make it to Arlington took a major hit with their second loss. It now looks like a three-team race between BYU, Texas Tech, and Cincinnati with Utah lingering around needing some help.
2. SMU upsets no. 10 Miami
SMU, who is 0-2 against the Big 12 this season, upset no. 10 Miami in overtime. It was the first of a pair of bad losses for the ACC on Saturday. With the Hurricanes suffering their second loss of the season, the ACC's chances to get a second team into the CFP took a major hit.
BYU will certainly be ranked ahead of Miami in the first CFP rankings.
3. NC State over No. 8 Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech was the only undefeated team remaining in the ACC. They went to NC State and allowed 48 points in their first loss of the season. Georgia Tech still has to go to Georgia on the last week of the regular season.
Like Miami, BYU will also be ranked ahead of Georgia Tech in the first CFP rankings.
4. No. 20 Texas over No. 9 Vandy
Vanderbilt suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday. The Commodores were ranked just ahead of BYU, and now they will be well below BYU in the first CFP rankings. In a scenario where BYU might qualify for an at-large bid, it's importnat for SEC and Big Ten teams to suffer their second and third losses.
5. No. 24 Utah over No. 17 Cincinnati
With Utah's win over Cincinnati, BYU now has sole possession of first place in the Big 12. That's a big deal and gives BYU some wiggle room in the hunt for a spot in the championship game. The downside to Utah beating Cincinnati is that the Utes are still alive in the Big 12 race. However, both BYU and Texas Tech hold head-to-head wins over Utah, so Utah still has an uphill battle to make the championship game.