Eight Game Results That Would Benefit BYU During the Bye Week
BYU is 8-0 and taking a week off to prepare for a massive game next week at Texas Tech. As the calendar turns to November, there are multiple games that will impact BYU. Most importantly, there are a few games that could really benefit the Cougars if they go in their favor. Here are eight game results that could benefit BYU the most.
1. Utah Over Cincinnati
Some BYU fans would prefer to never see Utah win another game. We get it, and frankly, there is some validity to it regardless of the circumstance. When Utah is good, they are threats to take some recruits from BYU. The good news for BYU fans is that either result would benefit BYU. A Utah loss would eliminate the Utes from Big 12 title contention.
In this circumstance, however, it would benefit BYU for Cincinnati to lose this game.
First, BYU is tied with Cincinnati in the standings. It would benefit BYU to be in sole possession of first place heading into the final month of the season. After the Utah game, Cincinnati will take on Arizona, BYU, and TCU. If you exclude the BYU, FPI gives Cincinnati just a 33% chance to beat both Arizona and TCU. The more games Cincinnati loses from this point on the better, and it could start with the Utah game on Saturday night.
Second, BYU holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over Utah. If BYU and Utah are tied with one spot left in the championship game, BYU would get in over Utah. It's worth noting that Utah could get in over BYU in a multi-team tiebreaker scenario, but in most circumstances, BYU would get in over Utah.
Third, Utah is the only ranked win that BYU has on its resume. If BYU is going to have a chance at an at-large berth to the CFP at 11-1, they would need a ranked win over a good Utah team.
2. Kansas State over Texas Tech
A Kansas State win over Texas Tech would hand the Red Raiders their second loss of conference play and give BYU some cushion going into next week's game in Lubbock. Similar to the logic with Cincinnati, the more losses for Texas Tech the better. Besides BYU, Kansas State is the only formidable foe remaining on Texas Tech's schedule.
3. Iowa State over Arizona State
An Iowa State win over Arizona State would help BYU in two ways:
1. It would eliminate the Sun Devils from Big 12 title contention. Remember, the only way Utah can beat BYU in a multi-team tiebreaker is if multiple teams are tied at 7-2. Arizona State is a threat to finish 7-2, so an Iowa State win would eliminiate another team that could crowd the standings at the end of November.
2. A lot of multi-team tiebreakers are decided by the winning percentage of conference opponents. BYU has played Iowa State and they will not face Arizona State. Therefore, it would benefit BYU for the teams on the conference slate to beat the conference peers that aren't on the schedule.
4. West Virginia over Houston
Houston just keeps hanging around. The Cougars only have one loss and they have managed to avoid most of the good teams in the Big 12. Houston is a candidate to steal a spot in the conference championship game over, frankly, much more deserving teams.
Houston's schedule is so weak that it will make it difficult for them to win any tiebreakers at the end of the season. Therefore, one more loss would give them an uphill battle to the conference championship game.
Whether it's this week or at some point in November, Houston just needs to lose at least one more game, but it would be best if they lost two games. FPI does not believe Houston is worthy of a Big 12 championship - they are ranked 12th out of 16 Big 12 teams. FPI gives Houston just a 5.7% chance to win all their games in November.
5. Texas over Vandy
Vanderbilt is currently ranked just ahead of BYU in the AP Poll. A Vanderbilt loss to two-loss Texas would drop the Commodores below BYU in the polls heading into the first CFP rankings.
6. SMU over Miami
The ACC is a threat to get a second bid in the CFP over the Big 12. However, a Miami loss would be devastating to the ACC's hopes to get two teams in the field. Of all the teams in the ACC to beat Miami, SMU would be the best-case scenario for the Big 12. SMU is 0-2 against two mediocre Big 12 teams in Baylor and TCU.
7. NC State over Georgia Tech
Speaking of threats in the ACC, look no further than Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are undefeated and a threat to the Big 12. A loss to NC State would really damage Georgia Tech's chances at an at-large bid if they don't win the ACC title.
8. Cal over Virginia
Virginia is quietly 7-1. The Cavaliers have won three out of their last four games in overtime. A Cal win over Virginia would, like the other ACC games on this list, damage the ACC and really hurt their chances to get two teams into the CFP.