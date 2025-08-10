BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill 'Can't Wait' to Watch BYU's Pass Rush
On Saturday, the BYU football program wrapped up the first scrimmage of Fall Camp. The BYU defense won the day, according to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill met with the media after the scrimmage to discuss the progress of his defense after the first two weeks of camp.
The third-year BYU defensive coordinator says the pass rush "looks different right now than it did last year."
"One of the places I'm most happy with is our pass rush looks different right now than it did last year," Hill said. "We got some dynamic guys off the edge. Some of those young bucks that we recruited the first year I was here are starting to show up, and I can't wait to watch them in the game because the pass rush looks good right now."
The BYU defense was really good in 2024. The Cougars led the Big 12 in most major stat categories. The only major deficiency? The pass rush. The Cougars ranked 108th nationally in team sacks. If BYU's pass rush can take a big step forward in 2025, the BYU defense has a chance to be even better than they were a season ago and one of the best nationally. A disruptive defense with a dominant pass rush was the goal when Jay Hill was hired.
In the short media observation window on Tuesday, the pass rush was dominant. The pressure disrupted multiple series. Keanu Tanuvasa had a would-be sack. Tausili Akana was consistently in the backfield. Jack Kelly was in the backfield, and others had quarterback pressures.
BYU has more talent at defensive end than they ever have under Kalani Sitake. However, they are inexperienced. One major question mark coming into camp was whether the young, talented edge rushers would be game-ready. If Hill's comments are any indication, the BYU pass rush is in a good spot heading into week three of Fall Camp.
More talent is coming to the defensive line. BYU is still waiting on the return of Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland "I can't wait to get Kirkland back," Hill said. "We're hoping sooner than later with that. That just, that just really firms us up in there [against the run]."
Until Justin Kirkland is back in the lineup, BYU will start Keanu Tanuvasa and John Taumoepeau at defensive tackle. Southern Utah transfer Anisi Purcell is also expected to be in the rotation. Hill says that defensive ends Viliami Po'uha and Bodie Schoonover can slide inside to play defensive tackle in a pinch.