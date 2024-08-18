BYU Defensive End Bodie Schoonover Has 'Solidified Himself' in the Two-Deep
The BYU football season is inching closer. This week, BYU will wrap up Fall camp and turn their attention to Southern Illinois. As Fall camp comes to a close, the depth chart will need to be solidified at every position group.
The depth chart at defensive end has already been established, according to position coach Kelly Poppinga. Tyler Batty is an undisputed starter. Opposite of Tyler Batty, Logan Lutui and Isaiah Bagnah are battling for that starting spot. Whether it's Lutui or Bagnah, one will be the starter and the other will be the backup. That leaves one position remaining on the depth chart: Tyler Batty's backup.
Former American Fork standout Bodie Schoonover has locked down that spot and will be featured in the two-deep when it is released before the Southern Illinois game. "Bodie Schoonver has really solidified himself as the fourth guy for sure," BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga told the media on Friday. "I think those four guys are a little further ahead than everybody else."
Those that follow recruiting will probably remember Bodie Schoonover's recruitment. Schoonover has been on BYU's radar since 2018 when he committed before his junior year of high school. As his high school career progressed, he started to get more and more recruiting attention. While he was committed to BYU, he picked up competing offers from the likes of Utah, UCLA, and Nebraska. He remained committed to the Cougars until a couple months before signing day. After taking an official visit to UCLA, he backed off his BYU commitment.
Then BYU made him a priority down the stretch and he eventually signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. According to the star ratings, he was the second best BYU signee in the 2020 class behind only Kody Epps.
After serving a mission, he joined the program in time for the 2022 season. He played sparingly that season, registering two total snaps at linebacker. In 2023, he moved to defensive end where he played just 27 total snaps. He played 12 snaps against West Virginia, a season high.
Between shaking the mission rust, changing positions, and adding weight, it's taken a while for Schoonover to settle in at BYU. Now as a redshirt sophomore, he has added weight and he is ready to contribute at defensive end. He is listed at 6'3 and 225 pounds. That's good news for the BYU defense. He has always been talented, it was just about finding the right spot for him and adding the right amount of weight before he could contribute.
Behind those top four defensive ends, two true freshmen are the next in line. "Vil Po'uha and Ephraim Asiata are really coming along. Those are the top six guys," Poppinga said.
The progression of Schoonover, Po'uha, and Asiata is one of the most positive developments coming out of camp. After this season, BYU will lose a lot of experience at defensive end. Tyler Batty, Logan Lutui, and Isaiah Bagnah are all seniors this year. It looks like Schoonover, Po'uha, and Asiata could be the next wave of defensive ends at BYU.