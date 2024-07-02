Cougs Daily

BYU Defensive End Tyler Batty Named Preseason All-Big 12 Selection

Casey Lundquist

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty is interviewed during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
On Tuesday, BYU defensive end Tyler Batty was named to the preseason Big 12 All-Conference team for the upcoming season. Batty, a senior, earned All-Big 12 second team honors for his performance in 2023.

Following the 2023 season, Tyler Batty decided to return to BYU for his senior year instead of turning pro. Batty's return will be a major boost to the BYU defense in 2024. He was the Cougars' best pass rusher by a wide margin. According to Pro Football Focus, Batty finished the season with 34 total pressure (more than double the next highest player), 6 sacks, and 24 stops. He accounted for 26% of BYU's quarterback pressures by himself.

As a defense, BYU didn't get after the quarterback enough in 2023. It was a major weakness - the Cougars ranked 129th in team sacks out of 133 FBS teams. Tyler Batty, however, was the lone bright spot from the BYU pass rush. Getting Batty back for one more season gives BYU a chance to take a step forward in that area in 2024.

Offense
QB  Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, 6-2, 215, Sr., Dallas, Texas
RB  Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, 6-2, 215, Jr., Fort Worth, Texas
RB  Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, 5-10, 230, Sr., Manor, Texas
FB  Stevo Klotz, Iowa State, 6-4, 260, Sr., Chaska, Minn.
WR  Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona, 6-5, 210, Jr., Waimanalo, Hawai’i
WR  Kobe Hudson, UCF, 6-1, 200, Sr., Pine Mountain, Ga.
WR  Jayden Higgins, Iowa State, 6-4, 210, Sr., South Miami, Fla.
WR  Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State, 5-8, 160, Sr., Tulsa, Okla.
TE  Brant Kuithe, Utah, 6-2, 236, Sr., Katy, Texas
OL  Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona, 6-5, 330, Jr., Tafuna, American Samoa
OL  Luke Kandra, Cincinnati, 6-4, 323, Sr., Cincinnati, Ohio
OL  Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State, 6-7, 290, Sr., Prague, Okla.
OL  Joe Michalski, Oklahoma State, 6-5, 300, Sr., Kansas City, Kan.
OL  Wyatt Milum, West Virginia, 6-6, 317, Sr., Kenova, West Vir.
PK  Tyler Loop, Arizona, 6-1, 190, Sr., Lucas, Texas
KR/PR  Drae McCray, Texas Tech, 5-9, 185, Sr., Tallahassee, Fla.

Defense
DL  Tyler Batty, BYU, 6-5, 275, Sr., Payson, Utah
DL  Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati, 6-1, 320, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio
DL  BJ Green II, Colorado, 6-1, 270, Sr., Powder Springs, Ga.
DL  Lee Hunter, UCF, 6-4, 320, Jr., Mobile, Ala.
DL  Junior Tafuna, Utah, 6-3, 308, Sr., Taylorsville, Utah
LB  Jacob Manu, Arizona, 5-11, 225, Jr., Santa Ana, Calif.
LB  Nick Martin, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 210, Jr., Texarkana, Texas
LB  Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, 6-2, 235, Sr., Oklahoma City, Okla.
DB  Tacario Davis, Arizona, 6-4, 195, Jr., Long Beach, Calif.
DB  Travis Hunter, Colorado, 6-1, 185, Jr., Suwanee, Ga.
DB  Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State, 6-0, 185, Jr., El Paso, Texas
DB  Cobee Bryant, Kansas, 6-0, 170, Sr., Evergreen, Ala.
DB  Mello Dotson, Kansas, 6-1, 190, Sr., Daytona Beach, Fla.
P    Jack Bouwmeester, Utah, 6-3, 197, Jr., Bendigo, Australia

