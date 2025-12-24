BYU Depth Chart For the Pop-Tarts Bowl Against Georgia Tech
On Tuesday, BYU released the depth chart for the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Georgia Tech. The Cougars made a few changes to the depth chart, particularly at the running back position.
BYU will be without its top two running backs for this game. LJ Martin underwent shoulder surgery for an injury he suffered against Iowa State, Kalani Sitake announced on Tuesday. Sione Moa has been dealing with an injury throughout the season and he will not play.
Below is the full depth chart for the Pop-Tarts Bowl along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Bear Bachmeier
- McCae Hillstead OR Treyson Bourguet
- Emerson Geilman
No changes to the depth chart at quarterback. Bear Bachmeier gets one more opportunity in his true freshman campaign.
Running Back
- Enoch Nawahine OR Jovesa Damuni OR Preston Rex
LJ Martin and Sione Moa were removed from the depth chart. The order of the depth chart was adjusted as well. Enoch Nawahine was listed first.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Tei Nacua OR Reggie Frischknecht
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Cody Hagen OR Jojo Phillips
The only change to the wide receiver depth chart is Reggie Frischknecht listed as a co-backup with Tei Nacua.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Keayen Nead OR Ethan Erickson OR Noah Moeaki
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Kaden Chidister
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Sonny Makasini
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Trevor Pay
Right Guard
- Kyle Sfarcioc
- Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Austin Leausa
BYU made various changes to the offensive line depth chart. For the first time this season, the Cougars named outright starters. Jake Griffin was also removed from the depth chart after he announced his intentions to enter the portal.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha
- Logan Lutui
- Hunter Clegg
- Tausili Akana OR Orion Maile-Kaufusi
Minimal changes were made to the defensive ends depth chart.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Anisi Purcell
- Kaufusi Pakofe
- John Taumoepeau
- Justin Kirkland
- Ulavai Fetuli
Justin Kirkland was added back to the depth chart. Kirkland redshirted this season and will return in 2026.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Maika Kaufusi
- Isaiah Glasker
- Nusi Taumoepeau OR Maika Kaufusi
- Siale Esera
- Miles Hall
- Pierson Watson
Ace Kaufusi was removed from the depth chart at linebacker.
Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Raider Damuni
- Matthias Leach
- Faletau Satuala
- Talan Alfrey
- Jarinn Kalama
No changes to the safety depth chart.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Jordyn Criss
- Tre Alexander OR Mory Bamba
True freshman Jordyn Criss was added to the depth chart at cornerback.
Nickel
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Tayvion Beasley
- Tommy Prassas
Tommy Prassas is back on the depth chart. Prassas suffered an injury against Colorado.
Specialists
Kick Return
- Cody Hagen
- Tiger Bachmeier
Punt Return
- Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier
