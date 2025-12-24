BYU Depth Chart For the Pop-Tarts Bowl Against Georgia Tech

On Tuesday, BYU released the depth chart for the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Georgia Tech. The Cougars made a few changes to the depth chart, particularly at the running back position.

BYU will be without its top two running backs for this game. LJ Martin underwent shoulder surgery for an injury he suffered against Iowa State, Kalani Sitake announced on Tuesday. Sione Moa has been dealing with an injury throughout the season and he will not play.

Below is the full depth chart for the Pop-Tarts Bowl along with commentary.

Quarterback

Bear Bachmeier McCae Hillstead OR Treyson Bourguet Emerson Geilman

No changes to the depth chart at quarterback. Bear Bachmeier gets one more opportunity in his true freshman campaign.

Running Back

Enoch Nawahine OR Jovesa Damuni OR Preston Rex

LJ Martin and Sione Moa were removed from the depth chart. The order of the depth chart was adjusted as well. Enoch Nawahine was listed first.

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts Tei Nacua OR Reggie Frischknecht

Parker Kingston Tiger Bachmeier

Cody Hagen OR Jojo Phillips

The only change to the wide receiver depth chart is Reggie Frischknecht listed as a co-backup with Tei Nacua.

Tight End

Carsen Ryan Keayen Nead OR Ethan Erickson OR Noah Moeaki

No changes to the depth chart at tight end.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Isaiah Jatta Kaden Chidister

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho Sonny Makasini

Center

Bruce Mitchell Trevor Pay

Right Guard

Kyle Sfarcioc Sonny Makasini

Right Tackle

Andrew Gentry Austin Leausa

BYU made various changes to the offensive line depth chart. For the first time this season, the Cougars named outright starters. Jake Griffin was also removed from the depth chart after he announced his intentions to enter the portal.

Defensive Line

Defensive Ends

Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha

Logan Lutui Hunter Clegg Tausili Akana OR Orion Maile-Kaufusi

Minimal changes were made to the defensive ends depth chart.

Interior Defensive Line

Keanu Tanuvasa Anisi Purcell Kaufusi Pakofe

John Taumoepeau Justin Kirkland Ulavai Fetuli

Justin Kirkland was added back to the depth chart. Kirkland redshirted this season and will return in 2026.

Linebacker

Jack Kelly Maika Kaufusi

Isaiah Glasker Nusi Taumoepeau OR Maika Kaufusi

Siale Esera Miles Hall Pierson Watson

Ace Kaufusi was removed from the depth chart at linebacker.

Safety

Tanner Wall Raider Damuni Matthias Leach

Faletau Satuala Talan Alfrey Jarinn Kalama

No changes to the safety depth chart.

Cornerback

Evan Johnson Jayden Dunlap Jordyn Criss

Tre Alexander OR Mory Bamba

True freshman Jordyn Criss was added to the depth chart at cornerback.

Nickel

Jonathan Kabeya Tayvion Beasley Tommy Prassas

Tommy Prassas is back on the depth chart. Prassas suffered an injury against Colorado.

Specialists

Kick Return

Cody Hagen Tiger Bachmeier

Punt Return

Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier

