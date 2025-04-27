BYU Edge Tyler Batty Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal With Minnesota Vikings
On Saturday, BYU defensive end Tyler Batty went undrafted in the NFL Draft. After the draft was over, Batty signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.
Batty spent five years at BYU. Over the course of his career, he tallied 224 tackles including 34 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions.
Batty was BYU's most consistent pass rusher from 2021-2024. According to PFF, he generated 143 quarterback pressures during his BYU career. Every year at BYU, he increased his quarterback pressures.
Batty leaves big shoes for BYU to fill in 2025. Luckily for BYU fans, the Cougars have stocked up on defensive end talent during the last two recruiting cycles. BYU will turn to former coveted recruits like Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kini Fonohema, Ephraim Asiata, and Viliami Po'uha to replace Batty's production in 2025.