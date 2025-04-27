Cougs Daily

BYU Edge Tyler Batty Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal With Minnesota Vikings

Casey Lundquist

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On Saturday, BYU defensive end Tyler Batty went undrafted in the NFL Draft. After the draft was over, Batty signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Batty spent five years at BYU. Over the course of his career, he tallied 224 tackles including 34 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions.

Batty was BYU's most consistent pass rusher from 2021-2024. According to PFF, he generated 143 quarterback pressures during his BYU career. Every year at BYU, he increased his quarterback pressures.

Batty leaves big shoes for BYU to fill in 2025. Luckily for BYU fans, the Cougars have stocked up on defensive end talent during the last two recruiting cycles. BYU will turn to former coveted recruits like Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kini Fonohema, Ephraim Asiata, and Viliami Po'uha to replace Batty's production in 2025.

Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

