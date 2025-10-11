Score Prediction for No. 18 BYU at Arizona
On Saturday night, no. 18 BYU will take on the Arizona Wildcats. Potential severe weather is in the forecast for this game, so the first opponent will be Mother Nature. It is looking less and less likely that BYU and Arizona will be able to play a full game without some sort of weather delay. Still, this is a pivotal game for BYU.
This is a swing game for BYU. A win in this game would setup BYU to be in the conference title race as it reaches the most difficult stretch on the 2025 schedule. If BYU can go into the rivalry game at 3-0 in conference play, they would need to manage a 3-2 record against Utah, Iowa State, Texas Tech, TCU, and Cincinnati to be in the conference title race. A loss in the game would require BYU to go 4-1 over that stretch which might be too much to ask.
Ball security could be the difference in this game. You could say that for any game that is a tossup, but it's especially true for a game that could be played in heavy rain. BYU got a sample of playing in the rain last week and coughed up the football a few times. They can't afford to do that again against a dangerous Arizona defense.
The weather could limit the passing prowess on both sides of the ball. If that's the case, this game will probably come down to the team that can run the football with more consistency. We like BYU's chances to do that more than Arizona's. BYU ranks 15th nationally averaging 234 rushing yards per game. Arizona ranks 89th at 144 rushing yards per game.
If severe weather is avoided, getting pressure on Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita will be paramount. Fifita is one of the best quarterbacks in college football from a clean pocket. When he is pressured, that's where his accuracy slips and the turnovers surface. In this game, we like BYU's chances to limit Fifita's production through the air. BYU ranks in the top 10 in pass efficiency defense.
LJ Martin will have a big game and the BYU defense will for a key turnover or two that will help the Cougars escape Tuscon with a gritty road win.
Arizona 20 | BYU 27