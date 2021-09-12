September 12, 2021
BYU Cracks Sports Illustrated's Top 10 Following Win Over Utah

After a 2-0 start, BYU cracked Pat Forde's top 10
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

The streak is over. On Saturday night, BYU handled the University of Utah in a 26-17 win. Following BYU's win over Utah, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde ranked BYU in his college football top 10. The Cougars came in at #10.

Forde's top 10 is slightly different from the the rankings we're used to like the AP poll, for example. He uses a combination of season-to-date resumes (which is weighted the heaviest) combined with the eye test to create his rankings. He also includes teams that are trending in the right direction. 

Below is Pat Forde's top 10 following the second weekend of college football.

  1. Georgia
  2. Iowa
  3. Oregon
  4. Alabama
  5. Penn State
  6. UCLA
  7. Clemson
  8. Ohio State
  9. UCF
  10. BYU

On the Cougars, Forde wrote, "This was probably the best week the program has had since it won the 1984 national title. The Cougars officially became a future member of the Big 12 on Friday, then upset their hated rival Saturday, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Utes. BYU now is 2–0 against the Pac-12, having beaten Arizona in its opener, with Arizona State on deck this week. The Conference of Champions, which opted against expansion not long ago, might wish it had invited the Cougars after all."

The Cougars will look to defend their undefeated record against Arizona State next Saturday. The matchup could be one of two top-25 teams. The Sun Devils were already ranked before they beat UNLV on Saturday, and the Cougars could sneak into the top 25 following Saturday's win.

