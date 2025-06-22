BYU Football Wraps Up Massive Recruiting Weekend
The most important recruiting weekend of the modern era is coming to an end. 16 official visitors arrived at BYU on Thursday for visits that lasted through Sunday. Of the 16 official visitors, 10 of them were not committed to BYU at the start of the visits. BYU already got one commitment from wide receiver Graham Livingston, and they are hoping to get many more commitments over the next few weeks.
Here are the recruits that were in attendance as well as any social media updates from the visits.
Uncommitted Players
1. Ryder Lyons - QB
Ryder Lyons made it to Provo for his official visit this weekend
All eyes will be on five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons this week. After taking official visits to BYU and Oregon, Lyons will announce his college decision on Tuesday. A commitment from Lyons could change not only the trajectory of BYU's 2026 class, but the trajectory of the program through the end of the decade.
2. Jax Tanner - OL
Coveted offensive lineman is one point away from four-star status, and we expect him to end up as a four-star prospect by signing day. Tanner was at BYU this weekend taking his fourth and final official visit. He finalists include BYU, Michigan, Tennessee, and Oregon.
3. Kaue Akana - ATH
A close friend of Ryder Lyons and a coveted recruit in his own right, Kaue Akana was at BYU this weekend. Akana has taken official visits to Utah and UCLA and he has picked up offers from USC, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Arkansas among others.
Akana could play on either side of the ball at the college level, but we expect him to start out at safety.
4. Jaxson Gates - CB
A Syracuse commit, Jaxson Gates made it to BYU this weekend for an official visit. Gates committed to Syracuse back in November shortly after receiving his first offer from the Orange. His recruitment has taken off since then and he has taken official visits to Syracuse, Utah, Michigan State, and now BYU.
5. Lopeti Moala - DL
Local defensive line standout Lopeti Moala was on campus for his official visit this weekend. Moala has been on BYU's campus multiple times over the last six months. He also took official visits to Utah, UCLA, and Stanford.
6. Nehemiah Kolone - DL
Oklahoma native Nehemiah Kolone took his final official visit to BYU this weekend. He has already taken official visits to Michigan State and Oklahoma State. Kolone has been a top priority for the defensive staff for several months.
7. Four-Star Recruit
A four-star recruit didn't announce his plans to come to BYU, but he did make it for an official visit this weekend. This article will be updated if the recruit decides to make his visit public.
8. Adam Bywater - LB
The younger brother of former BYU star Ben Bywater, Adam Bywater is weighing offers from Utah, Arizona State, and BYU.
9. Prince Williams - DE
Edge rusher Prince Williams was on campus this weekend. His final five includes BYU, Utah, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Miami. However, he only took official visits to BYU, Utah, and Arizona and it appears to be a three-way race between those three Big 12 schools. He will announce his college decision on July 4th, according to his Instagram.
Committed Players
1. Brock Harris - TE
Four-star tight end Brock Harris was on campus for his official visit this weekend. Harris has been committed for over a month now, but he is such an important piece in this recruiting class. He could not only start at BYU for multiple years, but he could be the star that BYU fans have been waiting for at tight end.
2. Bott Mulitalo - OL
A former Oregon commit, Bott Mulitalo flipped his commitment to BYU when he decided to play offensive line instead of defensive line. Mulitalo is a four-star commitment with offers from all across the country.
3. Terrance Saryon - WR
Speaking of commitment flips, BYU flipped Washington WR commit Terrance Saryon from his in-state school. Saryon was also considered an Oregon lean at one point in his recruitment. He posted an update from his official visit, saying "there's no better place to be!"
4. Legend Glasker - WR
Local wide receiver Legend Glasker has been committed to BYU for a couple months now. While he was on his official, Utah offered the BYU commit. Glasker has a longstanding relationship with BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake, and it will take a lot for any team to flip him from BYU. Glasker has start potential.
Legend is the cousin of current BYU star Isaiah Glasker.
5. PJ Takitaki - DE
The high school teammate of Legend Glasker and the nephew of former BYU star Sione Takitaki. Takitaki has been committed to BYU since the start of the year. Takitaki has the talent to be the best in-state pass rusher in the 2026 recruiting class.
6. Ty Goettsche - TE
Few recruits have seen their recruitment take off like Ty Goettsche did. He picked up an onslaught of competing offers from the likes of Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Florida, Cal, Arizona, and Arkansas among others. The religion element played a vital role in Goettsche's decision to commit to BYU.
Goettsche originally planned to take his official visit a week sooner, but he pushed it back to be on campus with most of BYU's commits.
7. Graham Livingston - WR
Graham Livingston started the weekend as a BYU target and ended it as a BYU commit. The two-way player will play wide receiver at BYU. He led the state with over 1,600 receiving yards last season.