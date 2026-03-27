BYU Football Cracks Top 20 in Preseason SP+ Rankings

On Friday, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly released the first edition of the 2026 college football SP+ rankings. BYU cracked the top 20 at no. 18. The Cougars were just one of two Big 12 programs in the top 20, joining no. 7 Texas Tech. The Cougars are scheduled to take on Notre Dame who is ranked third in the preseason SP+ rankings. Below are the initial SP+ rankings for every Big 12 team along with our takeaways.

Big 12 Teams in SP+ Rankings

Texas Tech (7th nationally) BYU (18) Utah (24) Kansas State (29) Arizona (30) TCU (34) Houston (36) Oklahoma State (38) Arizona State (42) Cincinnati (50) Baylor (51) Kansas (57) UCF (60) Iowa State (64) Colorado (65) WVU (66)

Takeaways

1. 15 teams compete for one spot against Texas Tech

On paper, Texas Tech might sleep walk to Arlington and 15 teams will be competing for the other spot in the championship game. The Red Raiders don't play either of the top 25 teams in BYU and Utah, and they get Houston, Arizona State, and Arizona at home.

Tech is going to be the heavy favorite. As Connelly said, "it's Tech, then BYU, then a big mass of potential contenders."

2. At-large playoff hopes will hinge on the Notre Dame game

BYU went 11-1 last year and was on the outside looking in at the playoff picture when the Big 12 championship game kicked off. If BYU is going to have a chance at an at-large bid in 2026, it will likely hinge on the result of the Notre Dame game.

Since BYU doesn't face Texas Tech, they might not have a lot of chances to notch top 25 wins. BYU will need Arizona and Arizona State to exceed expectations if they are hoping to build a playoff-caliber resume.

The Fighting Irish could be a top three team when they come to BYU in mid October. Meanwhile, the Cougars will be favored in every game leading up to that game.

3. A Strong Start Could Position BYU for Another Big 12 Title Run

According to SP+, BYU's first two conference games are two of the three toughest games of the conference slate. BYU hosts Arizona (30) to start conference play before taking on TCU in Forth Worth a few weeks later (34).

If the Cougars manage to start 2-0 in conference play, they will be well positioned to make another run at the Big 12 championship game.