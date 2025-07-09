BYU Football Depth Chart According to College Football 2026
Earlier this week, the new College Football video game was released. Here is the BYU football depth chart according to College Football 26.
Quarterback
- McCae Hillstead - 77 overall
- Bear Bachmeier - 76
- Treyson Bourguet - 71
While Jake Retzlaff is still on the BYU roster in the game, this is what the projeted depth chart would look like without Retzlaff. McCae Hillstead has the slight ratings edge over Bear Bachmeier.
Running Back
- LJ Martin - 89
- Sione Moa - 81
No surprises here, LJ Martin is not only the starting running back here, but also one of BYU's best players.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts - 90
- Parker Kingston -74
- Tiger Bachmeier - 81
- Jojo Phillips - 74
- Cody Hagen - 77
- LaMason Waller - 72
EA has Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen ahead of returning wide receivers Jojo Phillips and Parker Kingston. While the order probably won't be exactly right, we do believe they got really close to the top six. Tei Nacua will likely be in the top six, but besides him, we think EA got this one right.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan - 84
- Ethan Erickson - 71
No surprise here as Carsen Ryan is the starting tight end. Ethan Erickson is the backup to Ryan.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta - 76
- Jake Griffin - 74
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho - 83
- Ikinasio Tupou - 67
Center
- Bruce Mitchell - 80
- Sonny Makasini - 78
Right Guard
- Joe Brown - 71
Right Tackle
- Austin Leausa
- Andrew Gentry
EA mixed up a few players here and there, but we believe their projections for the offensive line are mostly accurate.
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonver - 77
- Viliami Po'uha - 70
- Logan Lutui - 77
- Ephraim Asiata - 75 OR Tausili Akana - 75
EA went with experience as the starting defensive ends. The battle for the starting defensive end positions will be one of the best position battles of Fall camp.
Defensive Tackles
- Keanu Tanuvasa - 85
- John Taumoepeau - 75
- Justin Kirkland - 81
- Sani Tuala - 67
Linebackers
- Isaiah Glasker - 88
- Maika Kaufusi - 72
- Siale Esera - 78
- Miles Hall - 72
- Jack Kelly - 89
- Ace Kaufusi - 73
The projections for the linebacker spot are almost identical to our own projections. This one will be very accurate.
Cornerbacks
- Evan Johnson - 82
- Marcus McKenzie - 73
- Mory Bamba - 75
- Tre Alexander - 71
Safety
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall - 80
- Tommy Prassas - 72
- Raider Damuni - 81
- Faletau Satuala - 75