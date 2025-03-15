BYU Football Emphasizing Getting Ball to Carsen Ryan 'Every Day'
Tight ends have played a big role in BYU football history. BYU fans feel a certain sense of nostalgia when it comes to tight end usage. Over the last few years, the BYU tight ends has not played a big role in the BYU offense
New BYU tight end Carsen Ryan is poised to play a big role for the BYU offense in 2025 according to BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. On Saturday, Roderick told the media that his offense has emphasized getting the ball to Ryan "every day".
"We've been making a point of getting the ball to Carson every day in practice," Roderick said. "I always say the ball goes to the best players on the team. That's, that's just how it is, and it always will be that way. Whoever our best players are, we'll find ways to get them the ball. Through seven or eight practices, he's he's proven that he's one of our best players on offense."
Over the last two years, tight ends have not played a major role in the BYU passing game. Given Roderick's comments, that has been a function of personnel instead of philosophy.
"We're we're finding ways to involve him more, and the better he does, the more we will involve him. And if there are other tight ends that prove that they can be amongst our best playmakers, then we'll get the ball to them too."
One thing that will help Ryan stay on the field is his blocking ability. In 2023 and 2024, BYU needed to rotate a lot of tight ends every game to maximize the strengths of those tight ends and minimize their deficiencies. Some tight ends were better blockers and others were better receivers. Ryan will be the the most well-rounded tight end BYU has had since Isaac Rex was healthy in 2021.
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff says it's fun getting the ball to Ryan. "He's a heck of a ballplayer. I love throwing him the ball," Retzlaff said. "He's a well-rounded tight end and he does it all really well, and it's super fun to see him out there running routes, creating separation...it's fun to throw the ball to him. He's a guy who's gonna get open even though it seems like he shouldn't be."
Retzlaff says Ryan's experience has helped him pick up the BYU offense quickly. "He's going to make plays and the way he's picked up this offense so fast has been awesome. It's cool to see a guy like that who's obviously older, transferring and has a great feel for the game...he's impressed me a lot, man. He's going to be a weapon for us, no doubt."
Speaker 7 · 12:43a stud