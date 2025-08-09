BYU Football Going to Establish a Pecking Order at Quarterback 'Soon'
On Saturday, the BYU football wrapped up a scrimmage that included over 100 plays, head coach Kalani Sitake told the media. While it was the BYU defense that won the day, the offense split up reps evenly between three quarterbacks, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick announced.
Roderick said that the BYU staff will need to "start establishing a pecking order and getting somebody more reps with the ones and twos."
"The reps were evenly divided," Roderick said. "I need to watch the tape, but what I will say is it's not going to be keeping equal reps forever. There's going to be a point pretty soon - I'm not ready to say exactly when - but there's going to be a time pretty soon where we're going to have to start establishing a pecking order and getting somebody more reps with the ones and twos, and maybe somebody's going to get a little bit less."
Roderick said that if the battle continues for too long, it would negatively impact the eventual starter. He expects the competition to be trimmed down soon. "If we keep going where we're going forever, then nobody will be ready to play in our first game. So, that move will be happening soon. I would need to watch the tape and I need to discuss this with my staff and with Kalani before we decide how and when we're gonna do that."
Both Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick noted that the quarterbacks did take care of the football. "I think they took good care of the ball today. I don't recall anybody really putting the ball in jeopardy," Roderick said. "Part of [the offensive struggles] was we had we had some tough yardage situations today. Sometimes you get penalized by the officials for holding, a false start or something and it sets you back. When you're in long-yardage situations, there were times where we just had to play the situation where you play it smart, you know, give yourself a chance to flip the field or play it smart and kick a field goal instead of trying to throw into drop 8 coverage on 3rd and 15 or something like that...I would say that it wasn't really their fault. It was just us playing the game like a real game. But yeah, I think those guys took good care of the ball. We had a few turnovers in the first couple of practices and I think in the last week or so, all three quarterbacks have done a good job not giving it to the other team."
The Cougars will continue Fall Camp on Monday.