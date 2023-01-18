BYU Football January Transfer Portal Tracker

It's transfer season and the window to enter to transfer portal closes today. Since the portal opened, BYU has seen 13 players transfer out of the program and 10 players transfer into the program. In this article, we track the transfers both in and out of the BYU football program.

Transfers Out

1. Keenan Pili

Longtime starter and 2022 team captain Keenan Pili transferred to Tennessee. Pili racked up 191 tackles over four seasons at BYU.

2. Logan Fano

Former four-star recruit Logan Fano entered the transfer portal and committed to the University of Utah a few days later. Fano's departure is perhaps the most impactful of any player on this list, Fano had the potential to be a cornerstone of BYU's defense in the future.

3. Tate Romney

BYU linebacker Tate Romney entered the transfer portal after just one season with the program. Romney, a former three-star recruit, turned down various P5 schools when he signed with BYU. Romney committed to Arizona State.

4. Dallin Holker

Tight end Dallin Holker quit three games into the season to enter the transfer portal. In three seasons at BYU, Holker tallied 42 receptions for 521 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Holker committed to Colorado State.

5. Jacob Conover

Backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal on Friday. After returning home from his mission, Conover joined the BYU football program in time for the 2020 season where he ran the scout team. In 2021, Conover competed for the starting job against Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney. Conover ended the competition as BYU’s third-string quarterback that season and appeared in just one game against Utah State. Against the Aggies, Conover was 5/9 and he threw for 45 yards.

Conover was BYU’s second-string quarterback behind Jaren Hall for the entirety of the 2022 season. Conover appeared in just one game - the regular season finale at Stanford. Conover attempted just one pass in that game as BYU dominated the game on the ground.

Conover committed to in-state Arizona State a few days after entering the transfer portal.

6. Campbell Barrington

Offensive lineman Campbell Barrington announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Barrington has been in BYU's two-deep along the offensive line over the last two seasons. In 2021, Barrington took over for Harris LaChance in the starting lineup when LaChance went out with injury.



This season, Barrington was listed as a co-starter at right tackle alongside Kingsley Suamataia. Suamataia ended up winning the starting job and played the lion's share of the reps.

Barrington transferred to Baylor.

7. Terrence Fall

Wide receiver Terrence Fall entered the transfer portal after three seasons in the program. Fall, a native of France, only played 28 snaps in his career. Fall has received offers from NAU and Northern Colorado (where Ed Lamb is now head coach) since entering the portal. Fall transferred to NAU.

8. Talin Togiai - OL

A class of 2022 signee that spent only one year in the program, Talin Togiai is an offensive lineman from Rigby, Idaho. He signed with BYU over offers from Nebraska and Utah.

9. Nathaniel Gillis - DB

Another 2022 signee, Nathaniel Gillis came to BYU as a developmental defensive back prospect. Gillis opted to transfer after not seeing the field this season.

10. Clark Barrington - OL

Perhaps the most surprising player to enter the transfer portal, Clark Barrington was a three-year starter for BYU along the offensive line who started 40 games. It was assumed that Barrington would test NFL waters after this season, instead he will head to another program. Barrington followed his brother to Waco to play for Jeff Grimes and Eric Mateos.

11. Korbyn Green - DB

Like Nathaniel Gillis, Korbyn Green was a development defensive back prospect that signed with the class of 2022. Green announced his plans to enter the transfer portal this morning after seeing limited playing time this season.

12. Gabe Jeudy-Lally - DB

Starting cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally entered the transfer portal. Jeudy-Lally spent just one year at BYU after transferring from Vanderbilt.

13. Isaiah Perez - DL

On Monday, BYU freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Perez announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Perez, who is the nephew of former BYU players Ryan and Eddie Keele, spent just one year at BYU and didn't log any playing time.

Transfers In

1. Aidan Robbins - RB

BYU secured its first major transfer of the recruiting cycle when Aidan Robbins committed to the Cougars. Robbins, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season, will transfer to BYU from UNLV. After entering the transfer portal, Robbins took visits to BYU and UCLA before committing to BYU and running backs coach Harvey Unga.

As of this writing, Robbins is considered a four-star recruit by 247 Sports and tied for the highest-rated transfer running back in the transfer portal.

2. Will Ferrin - K

BYU added a specialist through the transfer portal. Kicker Will Ferrin will transfer from Boise State to BYU.

3. Kedon Slovis - QB

Arguably the most important addition to BYU's 2023 roster has been Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis. Slovis was one of many quarterbacks that BYU contacted in the transfer portal, and he made his way to Provo for an official visit in December. After BYU quarterback Jaren Hall declared for the NFL Draft, Slovis made his move to Provo official. Slovis was also rumored to be looking at UCLA and Oregon State before he committed to BYU.

4. Isaiah Bagnah - Edge

BYU signed Boise State transfer Isaiah Bagnah on signing day. Bagnah, an edge/outside linebacker who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, received offers from NAU, Jacksonville State, Montana, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, and BYU after entering the transfer portal. Bagnah played at Boise State for four seasons and appeared in 20 games before entering the transfer portal. Bagnah tallied six sacks in 2021 which was the second most on his team. Scott Mattlock led Boise State in sacks that season with seven.

5. Ian Fitzgerald - Offensive tackle

Ian Fitzgerald, an offensive tackle, committed to the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Boise State, Memphis, Tulane, Utah State, and Coastal Carolina and a host of other Group of Five programs. Fitzgerald, who has just one year of eligibility remaining, committed shortly after taking an official visit. Ian spent five years at Missouri State from 2018-2022 including a redshirt season and a free year of eligibility in 2020. Fitzgerald was a multi-year starter for Missouri State at right tackle. Per the Missouri State website, Fitzgerlad "Started all 12 games at right tackle in [2021] ... Allowed just one sack in pass protection all season ... Averaged 95% assignment grade from coaching staff, including 87% effort grade."

6. Jackson Cravens - Defensive line

Jackson Cravens, a defensive tackle with one year of eligibility remaining, is returning home to Provo. Cravens prepped at Timpview High School where he signed with the University of Utah in the 2018 recruiting class. After one season with the Utes, Cravens transferred up to Boise to join Broncos where he played for three seasons.

In his career, Cravens has racked up 75 total tackles including 7 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He has also played over 900 snaps in his collegiate career. According to Pro Football Focus, Cravens is coming off the best year of his career. His season grade of 72.2 in 2022 is a career high and would have ranked second among interior defensive lineman at BYU last season.

7. Wyatt Dawe - Defensive Line

SUU defensive line transfer Wyatt Dawe committed to BYU as a PWO.

8. Weylin Lapuaho - Offensive line

After starting every game for Utah State as a true freshman, Weylin Lapuaho transferred to BYU. Lapuaho adds needed depth to the interior offensive line.

9. Paul Maile - Offensive line

On Tuesday, BYU added another veteran offensive lineman for its first season in the Big 12. The Cougars signed Utah transfer Paul Maile for his final season of eligibility. Maile comes to BYU after playing over 1,000 snaps for the Utes and starting the last two years at center. In total, he appeared in 29 games over the course of his Utah career.

10. Nuuletau Sellesin - Defensive line

Weber State transfer Nuuletau Sellesin committed to BYU as a PWO.

