Jaren Hall Throws a Pair of Dimes During Friday's Practice

BYU's 2021 fall camp is in full swing, meaning the college football season is just around the corner. On Friday, the BYU Football twitter account released a few practice clips in slow motion. The back half of the video featured two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Jaren Hall. You can check out the video (including the dramatic music that, in this author's opinion, ties it all together) below.

Hall's first touchdown pass was perfectly placed to tight end/fullback Masen Wake. Wake was defended tightly by #29 Shamon Willis. On the second touchdown pass, Hall found #32 Dallin Holker over the middle for a touchdown.

Hall is competing against Jacob Conover and Baylor Romney for the starting quarterback job. Earlier this week, we previewed the 2021 BYU football roster. You can read our breakdown of the quarterbacks below.

Quarterbacks

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

15 - Nick Billoups (Utah)

11 - Cade Fennegan (Boise State)

Returning Players (Number, Name)

17 - Jacob Conover

3 - Jaren Hall

10 - Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters

19 - Rhett Reilly

16 - Baylor Romney

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

Missing

12 - Jake Jensen

The Good - All things considered, BYU's quarterback room is in a great spot. Lest we forget, it was only four years ago when Tanner Mangum, Beau Hoge, Koy Detmer, and Joe Critchlow played meaningful snaps for BYU at quarterback. Following the 2017 season, head coach Kalani Sitake committed to recruiting quarterbacks, and those recruiting efforts have paid off.

After losing Zach Wilson to the NFL, three players are competing for the starting job at quarterback: Jaren Hall, Jacob Conover, and Baylor Romney. While Jaren Hall is viewed by many (including this author) as the likely starter against Arizona, players like Jacob Conover and Baylor Romney are talented players that could win the job.

The Bad - Jaren Hall has started two games at quarterback for BYU. He has yet, however, to finish a game as BYU's starting quarterback. Until Hall is able to play multiple games injury-free, injury concerns will loom.

The Missing - Jake Jensen, who came to BYU as a PWO from Pleasant Grove, entered the transfer portal following spring practices. Jensen was buried on the depth chart, but sources have indicated that his talent stood out during the spring. Those opinions were validated after Jensen entered the transfer portal and enrolled at a junior college, where he received an offer from Cal shortly thereafter.