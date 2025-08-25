BYU Football Names Five Captains for the 2025 Season
On Monday, BYU named five captains for the 2025 season: wide receiver Chase Roberts, running back LJ Martin, safety Tanner Wall, linebacker Jack Kelly, and defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa.
“I’m confident in this leadership team our players have selected,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake in an official statement. “We have a lot of good leaders on our team who will provide both leadership and support throughout our program to make our team better. We are excited for the season."
Roberts, who was a captain in 2024, is the only repeat captain in the group. Roberts has the chance to climb into the top 10 of all-time receiving leaders at BYU with another productive season. Jack Kelly and Tanner Wall, now captains, were listed as co-captains in 2024. Both Kelly and Wall started for BYU throughout the 2024 season.
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa made an instant impact as a vocal leader for BYU. Despite being a newcomer, Tanuvasa was named a captain by his peers. He will be the anchor of the BYU defensive line.
LJ Martin, who has led BYU in rushing the last two years, is now a captain. Martin came to BYU as an ultra-talented, although soft-spoken person, and now he is a captain. Martin is arguably the most important player on offense in 2025.
2025 Co-Captains
After the primary captains, BYU released the names of the 2025 co-captains as well. 12 players in total will be co-captains:
- Will Ferrin - K
- Logan Lutui - DE
- Talan Alfrey - S
- Weylin Lapuaho - OL
- Mory Bamba - CB
- John Taumoepeau - DL
- Raider Damuni - S
- Isaiah Glasker - LB
- Carsen Ryan - TE
- Andrew Gentry - OL
- Bruce Mitchell - OL
- Bear Bachmeier - QB
The most notable addition to the list of co-captains is BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Despite being a true freshman an arriving after Spring Camp, Bachmeier earned enough trust from his teammates to be named a co-captain.
Newcomers Andrew Gentry, a Michigan transfer, and Utah transfer Carsen Ryan were also named co-captains. Both Gentry and Ryan were listed as starters on BYU's first depth chart.