BYU Football Offers New Mexico Transfer Tight End Keayen Nead

MEGA STEAL ALERT🚨🚨-



Keayan nead @KeayenNead



The 6’6”, 250-pound tight end is ranked among the top 50 highest-graded run-blocking TEs in Division I (FBS & FCS). An All-Academic Team honoree with two years of eligibility remaining, he offers size, skill, and discipline to any… pic.twitter.com/MBewWJ4EyY