BYU Football Offers New Mexico Transfer Tight End Keayen Nead
The Spring transfer window for college football players is open for a few more days. Since the portal opened, BYU has monitored transfer tight ends. The Cougars already brought in a transfer tight end in Carsen Ryan, but behind Ryan, the tight ends are one of the least experienced position groups on the roster.
If the fit is right, it appears BYU will be in the market for another tight end.
Last week, BYU extended an offer to transfer tight end Keayen Nead. Nead, who entered the portal from New Mexico, transferred to New Mexico from Weber State during the December transfer window.
In December, Nead picked up offers from New Mexico, UMass, Tulsa, New Mexico State, Eastern Michigan, and Kent State among others.
After transferring to New Mexico under a new coaching staff, Nead decided to enter the transfer portal. According to reports coming out of New Mexico Spring camp, Nead was running with the first-team offense.
Last weekend, Nead took an official visit to Kentucky and he picked up an offer during his visit. BYU will push to get him on campus as well.
Nead has a connection to the program through the church and through his family. He also has a connection to the current BYU staff. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at Weber State. His uncle Spencer Nead played football and BYU before getting drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He signed with Weber State when current BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was the head coach in Ogden.
Nead spent three years at Weber State including a redshirt season, so he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
In two seasons at Weber State, Nead had 16 receptions for 88 yards and 1 touchdown. He was used primarily as a blocking tighe end.