BYU Football Offers SUU Transfer Austin Leausa
On Thursday, BYU extended an offer to Southern Utah offensive line transfer Austin Leausa. Since entering the transfer portal, Leausa has picked up competing offers from Baylor, Houston, USF, Fresno State, Old Dominion, and Tarleton. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Leausa, who prepped at West Jordan High School, has moved around during his young collegiate career. He signed with SUU out of high school as a member of the 2017 signing class. He didn't play for SUU until 2021 during the shorted Spring season. He played in all four games for SUU as a true freshman and that season didn't count against his eligibility.
In the Fall of 2021, Leausa appeared in seven games for SUU. He played 325 total snaps per PFF and had a pass-blocking grade of 83.6. Following that year with SUU, Leausa transferred up to Utah State.
In 2022, Leausa did not appear in any games for the Aggies. Following the 2022 season, he transferred back to SUU for the 2023 season where he was a starter for the Thunderbirds.
Offensive line is the top priority for BYU during the Spring transfer window. "We're a little bit low right now at O-Line just numbers wise," Roderick said on the last day of Spring camp. "We like the guys we have, we're just down a couple. If we can find an offensive lineman or two we will [add them]."
BYU returns three starters along the offensive line in Connor Pay, Weylin Lapuaho, and Brayden Keim. After an up and down year, Caleb Etienne was in and out of the starting lineup as well and he's back for his senior season. BYU has at least one spot or two in the starting lineup that they can try to fill in the portal. Leausa would have an opportunity to compete for the last starting spot at guard.
Leausa comes from an SUU offense that is very similar to the BYU offense. Should he commit to BYU, his experience in the SUU offense would give him an opportunity to get up to speed quickly.
Stay tuned for more Spring transfer window updates in the coming days.