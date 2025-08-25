BYU Football Posts the First Depth Chart of the 2025 Season
On Monday, BYU released the first depth chart of the 2025 season for the Portland State game. Below is the full depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Bear Bachmeier
- McCae Hillstead OR Treyson Bourguet
- Emerson Geilman
Unlike last year, BYU announced the starting quarterback on the final day of Fall Camp. True freshman Bear Bachmier will lead the BYU offense in 2025.
Behind Bachmeier, McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet are listed as co-backups. If Bachmeier is forced to exit a game, we expect Hillstead to be the backup. Hillstead and Bachmeier were the last two contenders in what started out as a three-man quarterback battle.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
- Jovesa Damuni
- Enoch Nawahine
LJ Martin will be one of the faces of the program in 2025. He will be a focal point of the offense as long as he is healthy. While Bachmeier gets up to speed, Martin will be leaned on heavily.
Martin will be paired up with sophomore running back Sione Moa in the backfield.
Behind those two, depth is a concern for the BYU running backs. Jovesa Damuni and Enoch Nawahine are listed as third as fourth-string, respectively.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Cody Hagen
- Reggie Frischknecht
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Jojo Phillips
- Tei Nacua
Aaron Roderick told the media that Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston are the top three wide receivers. Behind those three, Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen are next in line.
Two others that could slide into the rotation are Reggie Frischknecht and Tei Nacua.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Keayen Nead OR Ethan Erickson OR Noah Moeaki
Utah transfer Carsen Ryan will start for BYU at tight end. Ryan will be one of the most important weapons for Bear Bachmeier.
Behind Ryan, we expect New Mexico transfer Keayen Nead to get a lot of playing time. Nead received a shoutout from Roderick on the last day of Fall Camp. He will probably play situationally, as will Ethan Erickson and Noah Moeaki.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Jake Griffin OR Kaden Chidester
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho OR Sonny Makasini
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Trevor Pay
Right Guard
- Austin Leausa OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Trevin Ostler
The starting offensive line still needs to be solidified. Weylin Lapuaho has an "OR" next to his name. Lapuaho is a surefire starter if he is healthy, but he has been a bit banged up in Fall Camp.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Viliami Po'uha OR Bodie Schoonover
- Logan Lutui
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi OR Hunter Clegg OR Tausili Akana
Logan Lutui is the only listed starter at defensive end. Behind him, some combination of Vil Po'uha, Bodie Schoonover, Orion Maile-Kaufusi, Hunter Clegg, and Tausili Akana will play.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Justin Kirkland OR Kaufusi Pakofe
- John Taumoepeau
- Anisi Purcell
- Ulavai Fetuli
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa was arguably the most important transfer addition for BYU. Tanuvasa was a two-year starter at Utah, and he will start for BYU in 2025. Tanuvasa will be the anchor of the BYU defensive line.
Justin Kirkland was projected to start. However, Kirkland did not participated in camp while he nursed a knee injury. Until he is healthy, John Taumoepeau to start alongside Keanu Tanuvasa.
Anisi Purcell, a two-year starter for SUU, transferred to BYU and will see the field as a backup.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall OR Pierson Watson
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ephraim Asiata
- Maika Kaufusi
- Choe Bryant-Strother OR Siale Esera
- Max Alford
Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker are surefire starters. Those are two of the best players on the roster in 2025.
Siale Esera and Choe Bryant-Strother have been battling for the starting mike linebacker spot. Both will play meaningful snaps.
Ephraim Asiata has moved to linebacker and will be the backup behind Isaiah Glasker
Safety
- Tanner Wall OR Faletau Satuala
- Matthias Leach
- Raider Damuni OR Faletau Satuala
- Talan Alfrey
BYU lists three starters at safety: Tanner Wall, Raider Damuni, and Faletau Satuala.
Redshirt freshman Matthias leach also cracks the depth chart for the first time.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Tre Alexander
- Mory Bamba
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marcus McKenzie
Nickel
- Tommy Prassas
- Tayvion Beasley
- Cannon DeVries
Evan Johnson and Mory Bamba have won the starting cornerback spots.
Jonathan Kabeya was projected to start at nickel, but he got hurt. He is not listed on the depth chart, indicating that he will likely miss some time due to that injury. Sophomore Tommy Prassas, a former safety, has been moved to nickel as his replacement.
Specialists
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston
- Cody Hagen
Punt Return
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
Parker Kingston and Cody Hagen will be the kick return duo for BYU.