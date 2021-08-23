August 23, 2021
Projecting The Starting Lineup Against Arizona

Who will lineup when BYU takes on Arizona?
Author:

On Saturday, BYU conducted its final scrimmage of fall camp. This week, the Cougars will turn the page to Arizona prep. With less than two weeks until kickoff, let's project the starting lineup against Arizona.

Starters on offense

Quarterback: Jaren Hall

Notes: After a long quarterback battle, I expect Jaren Hall to be the guy when BYU takes on Arizona.

Running back: Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier

Notes: Tyler Allgeier is on the NFL's radar, and he will play a major role in BYU's 2021 offense. Lopini Katoa will also see a lot of playing time.

Tight end: Isaac Rex

Wide receiver: Gunner Romney

Wide receiver: Neil Pau'u

Wide receiver: Puka Nacua OR Keanu Hill

Notes: Transfers Samson Nacua and Puka Nacua have been limited in fall camp. While I expect both to play a major role in 2021, it might take a few games before they are fully integrated into the starting lineup. If either of the two Nacua brothers are limited, I expect Keanu Hill to slide into the starting lineup.

Left tackle: Blake Freeland

Left guard: Clark Barrington

Center: James Empey

Right guard: Connor Pay

Right tackle: Harris LaChance

Notes: No changes to the starting five along the offensive line. 

Starters on defense

 BYU listed 18 positions on the post-spring depth chart. For sake of simplicity, I will stick to the traditional positions in a 4-3 defense for today's article.

Defensive end: Tyler Batty

Nose tackle: Atunaisa Mahe

Defense tackle: Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Defensive end: Uriah Leiataua

Notes: Lorenzo Fauataea will play a major role in 2021, but I wasn't sure where to put him in the starting lineup. Fauataea can play multiple positions along the defensive line. Wherever he ends up, he will be a name to remember this season.

Mike linebacker: Keenan Pili

Flash linebacker: Payton Wilgar

Rover: Max Tooley

Left cornerback: D'Angelo Mandell

Strong safety: Chaz Ah You

Free safety: Malik Moore

Right cornerback: Keenan Ellis

Notes: Jakob Robinson, Isaiah Herron, and Kaleb Hayes are names to remember at cornerback. I went with the experience in Keenan Ellis and D'Angelo Mandell.

