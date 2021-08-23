Projecting The Starting Lineup Against Arizona
On Saturday, BYU conducted its final scrimmage of fall camp. This week, the Cougars will turn the page to Arizona prep. With less than two weeks until kickoff, let's project the starting lineup against Arizona.
Starters on offense
Quarterback: Jaren Hall
Notes: After a long quarterback battle, I expect Jaren Hall to be the guy when BYU takes on Arizona.
Running back: Tyler Allgeier
Notes: Tyler Allgeier is on the NFL's radar, and he will play a major role in BYU's 2021 offense. Lopini Katoa will also see a lot of playing time.
Tight end: Isaac Rex
Wide receiver: Gunner Romney
Wide receiver: Neil Pau'u
Wide receiver: Puka Nacua OR Keanu Hill
Notes: Transfers Samson Nacua and Puka Nacua have been limited in fall camp. While I expect both to play a major role in 2021, it might take a few games before they are fully integrated into the starting lineup. If either of the two Nacua brothers are limited, I expect Keanu Hill to slide into the starting lineup.
Left tackle: Blake Freeland
Left guard: Clark Barrington
Center: James Empey
Right guard: Connor Pay
Right tackle: Harris LaChance
Notes: No changes to the starting five along the offensive line.
Starters on defense
BYU listed 18 positions on the post-spring depth chart. For sake of simplicity, I will stick to the traditional positions in a 4-3 defense for today's article.
Defensive end: Tyler Batty
Nose tackle: Atunaisa Mahe
Defense tackle: Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Defensive end: Uriah Leiataua
Notes: Lorenzo Fauataea will play a major role in 2021, but I wasn't sure where to put him in the starting lineup. Fauataea can play multiple positions along the defensive line. Wherever he ends up, he will be a name to remember this season.
Mike linebacker: Keenan Pili
Flash linebacker: Payton Wilgar
Rover: Max Tooley
Left cornerback: D'Angelo Mandell
Strong safety: Chaz Ah You
Free safety: Malik Moore
Right cornerback: Keenan Ellis
Notes: Jakob Robinson, Isaiah Herron, and Kaleb Hayes are names to remember at cornerback. I went with the experience in Keenan Ellis and D'Angelo Mandell.