BYU Football Releases the Depth Chart for Kansas State

Casey Lundquist

Sep 14, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (15) runs against the Brigham Young Cougars during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cougars are 3-0 as they turn the page and start preparing for conference play. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for the Big 12 opener against Kansas State. There were no changes to the depth chart for Kansas State compared to the depth chart for Wyoming. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.

Quarterback

  1. Jake Retzlaff
  2. Gerry Bohanon

No changes to the quarterback depth chart. Jake Retzlaff has done enough through three weeks to remaing BYU's starting quarterback. Gerry Bohanon did come in during the fourth quarter against Wyoming to close out the game when it was already out of hand.

Running Back

  1. LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Enoch Nawahine

No changes to the depth chart at running back this week, even though Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga got a lot of run against the Cowboys. Enoch Nawahine is still listed behind Miles Davis on the depth chart. Nawahine did not play against Wyoming after seeing some playing time against SMU.

Tight End

  1. Keanu Hill
  2. Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson

No changes to the depth chart at tight end. Keanu Hill's health is a question mark after leaving the Wyoming game with an injury.

Wide Receiver

  1. Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
  2. Cody Hagen
  1. Kody Epps OR Parker Kingston
  1. Darius Lassiter OR Keelan Marion
  2. Tei Nacua

No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

  1. Caleb Etienne
  2. Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

  1. Weylin Lapuaho
  2. Bruce Mitchell

Center

  1. Connor Pay
  2. Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

  1. Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa

Right Tackle

  1. Brayden Keim
  2. Austin Leausa

No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.

Defensive Line

Defensive Ends

  1. Tyler Batty
  2. Bodie Schoonover
  3. Viliama Po'uha
  1. Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
  2. Ephraim Asiata

No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.

Defensive Tackles

  1. John Nelson
  2. Joshua Singh
  3. David Latu
  1. Blake Mangelson
  2. Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau

No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.

Linebacker

  1. Jack Kelly
  2. Ace Kaufusi
  3. Miles Hall
  1. Harrison Taggart
  2. Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
  1. Isaiah Glasker
  2. Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa

No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.

Secondary

Cornerback

  1. Jakob Robinson
  2. Evan Johnson
  3. Jayden Dunlap
  1. Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
  2. Tre Alexander

No changes to the depth chart at cornerback. Mory Bamba has not played yet due to injury.

Strong Safety

  1. Micah Harper OR Talan Alfrey
  2. Raider Damuni OR Crew Wakley OR Ethan Slade

Free Safety

  1. Tanner Wall
  2. Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala

Nickel

  1. Micah Harper
  2. Jonathan Kabeya
  3. Chika Ebunoha

No changes to the depth chart at safety or nickel.

Special Teams

Punter

  1. Sam Vander Haar
  2. Landon Rehkow

Placekicker

  1. Will Ferrin
  2. Matthias Dunn

Kick Return

  1. Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts

No changes to the depth chart at special teams.

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

