BYU Football Releases the Depth Chart for Kansas State
The Cougars are 3-0 as they turn the page and start preparing for conference play. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for the Big 12 opener against Kansas State. There were no changes to the depth chart for Kansas State compared to the depth chart for Wyoming. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Gerry Bohanon
No changes to the quarterback depth chart. Jake Retzlaff has done enough through three weeks to remaing BYU's starting quarterback. Gerry Bohanon did come in during the fourth quarter against Wyoming to close out the game when it was already out of hand.
Running Back
- LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Enoch Nawahine
No changes to the depth chart at running back this week, even though Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga got a lot of run against the Cowboys. Enoch Nawahine is still listed behind Miles Davis on the depth chart. Nawahine did not play against Wyoming after seeing some playing time against SMU.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
No changes to the depth chart at tight end. Keanu Hill's health is a question mark after leaving the Wyoming game with an injury.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
- Cody Hagen
- Kody Epps OR Parker Kingston
- Darius Lassiter OR Keelan Marion
- Tei Nacua
No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Connor Pay
- Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
- Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Austin Leausa
No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliama Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
- Isaiah Glasker
- Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
No changes to the depth chart at cornerback. Mory Bamba has not played yet due to injury.
Strong Safety
- Micah Harper OR Talan Alfrey
- Raider Damuni OR Crew Wakley OR Ethan Slade
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
Nickel
- Micah Harper
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Chika Ebunoha
No changes to the depth chart at safety or nickel.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
No changes to the depth chart at special teams.