BYU Football Releases the Depth Chart for Wyoming
The Cougars are 1-0 as they prepare to take on SMU in Dallas on Friday. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for SMU. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Gerry Bohanon
No changes to the quarterback depth chart. If Jake Retzlaff is going to remain on the top of the depth chart, he will need to clean up the turnovers. If he does that, the staff will be patient enough to let him slowly improve. If the turnovers continue, the leash will be short.
Running Back
- LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Enoch Nawahine
There were multiple changes to the running back depth chart after SMU. BYU now lists Enoch Nawahine as the fourth-string running back over true freshman Pokaiaua Haunga. BYU also made every running back on the depth chart a co-starter.
Sitake said BYU is still evaluating the health of LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati, but "it might take some time" to get those guys back.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
- Cody Hagen
- Kody Epps OR Parker Kingston
- Darius Lassiter OR Keelan Marion
- Tei Nacua
No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Connor Pay
- Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
- Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Austin Leausa
No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliama Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
- Isaiah Glasker
- Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
No changes to the depth chart at cornerback. Mory Bamba has not played yet due to injury.
Strong Safety
- Micah Harper OR Talan Alfrey
- Raider Damuni OR Crew Wakley OR Ethan Slade
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
Nickel
- Micah Harper
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Chika Ebunoha
No changes to the depth chart at safety or nickel.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
No changes to the depth chart at special teams.