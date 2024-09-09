Cougs Daily

BYU Football Releases the Depth Chart for Wyoming

Casey Lundquist

Sep 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) and linebacker Isaiah Glasker (16) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Brigham Young Cougars at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Sep 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) and linebacker Isaiah Glasker (16) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Brigham Young Cougars at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Cougars are 1-0 as they prepare to take on SMU in Dallas on Friday. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for SMU. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.

Quarterback

  1. Jake Retzlaff
  2. Gerry Bohanon

No changes to the quarterback depth chart. If Jake Retzlaff is going to remain on the top of the depth chart, he will need to clean up the turnovers. If he does that, the staff will be patient enough to let him slowly improve. If the turnovers continue, the leash will be short.

Running Back

  1. LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Enoch Nawahine

There were multiple changes to the running back depth chart after SMU. BYU now lists Enoch Nawahine as the fourth-string running back over true freshman Pokaiaua Haunga. BYU also made every running back on the depth chart a co-starter.

Sitake said BYU is still evaluating the health of LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati, but "it might take some time" to get those guys back.

Tight End

  1. Keanu Hill
  2. Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson

No changes to the depth chart at tight end.

Wide Receiver

  1. Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
  2. Cody Hagen
  1. Kody Epps OR Parker Kingston
  1. Darius Lassiter OR Keelan Marion
  2. Tei Nacua

No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

  1. Caleb Etienne
  2. Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

  1. Weylin Lapuaho
  2. Bruce Mitchell

Center

  1. Connor Pay
  2. Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

  1. Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa

Right Tackle

  1. Brayden Keim
  2. Austin Leausa

No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.

Defensive Line

Defensive Ends

  1. Tyler Batty
  2. Bodie Schoonover
  3. Viliama Po'uha
  1. Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
  2. Ephraim Asiata

No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.

Defensive Tackles

  1. John Nelson
  2. Joshua Singh
  3. David Latu
  1. Blake Mangelson
  2. Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau

No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.

Linebacker

  1. Jack Kelly
  2. Ace Kaufusi
  3. Miles Hall
  1. Harrison Taggart
  2. Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
  1. Isaiah Glasker
  2. Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa

No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.

Secondary

Cornerback

  1. Jakob Robinson
  2. Evan Johnson
  3. Jayden Dunlap
  1. Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
  2. Tre Alexander

No changes to the depth chart at cornerback. Mory Bamba has not played yet due to injury.

Strong Safety

  1. Micah Harper OR Talan Alfrey
  2. Raider Damuni OR Crew Wakley OR Ethan Slade

Free Safety

  1. Tanner Wall
  2. Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala

Nickel

  1. Micah Harper
  2. Jonathan Kabeya
  3. Chika Ebunoha

No changes to the depth chart at safety or nickel.

Special Teams

Punter

  1. Sam Vander Haar
  2. Landon Rehkow

Placekicker

  1. Will Ferrin
  2. Matthias Dunn

Kick Return

  1. Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts

No changes to the depth chart at special teams.

Published
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

