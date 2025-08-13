BYU Football Still Waiting on NCAA Decision for Senior Running Back Hinckley Ropati
BYU is still waiting on an NCAA decision regarding the eligibility of senior running back Hinckley Ropati, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake announced on Tuesday. Ropati has been not been on the roster since the end of the 2024 season. In the spring transfer window, Ropati entered the transfer portal. He announced his plans to return to BYU for the 2025 season on his podcast. However, Ropati has not been able to participate in Fall Camp while he waits on the decision from the NCAA.
Sitake said that Ropati would be on the practice field as soon as he is granted an extra year of eligibility, assuming the NCAA rules in his favor. Ropati is seeking a medical hardship waiver after suffering multiple season-ending injuries.
Ropati arrived at BYU for the 2020 season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during Fall camp and did not play that season.
In 2021, Ropati had 4 carries for 15 yards. In 2022, he had 189 yards on 36 carries and he had 6 receptions for 97 yards.
Prior to the 2023 season, Ropati suffered another season-ending knee injury during Fall camp and did not play. The 2024 season was presumed to be his final season of college football. He was the backup running back behind LJ Martin and he ran for a career high 360 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had 5 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Getting Ropati back would be a major boost to the depth of the running back room. Just last year, BYU used five running backs in the month of September due to injury.
Back in Spring Camp, BYU was counting on redshirt freshman Pokaiaua Haunga. Haunga was used sparringly in 2024 and was going to take on a much greater role for the BYU offense in 2025. Then, Haunga was removed from the roster during Fall Camp for "personal reasons."
BYU's top two running backs are LJ Martin and Sione Moa. At this point in camp, that's not in question. Both Martin and Moa could be very effective for the BYU offense and as long as they are healthy, the running back position will be in a good spot for BYU.
Behind Martin and Moa, the Cougars will turn to other players further down the depth chart like Enoch Nawahine, Jovesa Damuni and Preston Rex. Rex moved to running back over the Summer after starting his career at safety.