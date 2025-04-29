BYU Football Transfer Portal After the Spring Transfer Window
The Spring transfer window has officially closed for college football players. The Cougars saw more than 30 players enter the transfer portal between the Winter and Spring transfer windows. Today, we're looking back at the transfer activity now that the portal has closed.
It's worth noting that BYU can still add transfers. There is a long list of players that entered the transfer portal and have committed to their new schools yet. The Cougars are still looking to fill the last few needs on the 2025 roster.
Transfers Out
Since the end of the 2024 season, 33 members of the BYU football program entered the transfer portal. 16 entered during the Winter transfer window and 17 have entered since the start of the Spring window.
Spring Transfer Window
- Keelan Marion (Miami)
- Harrison Taggart
- Chika Ebunoha
- Porter Small (Weber State)
- Carson Tujague
- Nuuletau Sellesin
- Weston Jones
- Nason Coleman
- Cale Breslin
- Landon Rehkow
- Cade Fennegan
- Nathan Hoke
- Justice Ena
- Iosefa Letuli
- Saimone Davis
- Joshua Singh
- Hinckley Ropati
Of the players that just recently entered the transfer portal, two of them have committed to their new schools.
Winter Transfer Window
These are the players that entered the transfer portal during the December transfer window along with their new school.
- Kody Epps (Retired)
- Micah Harper (Montana)
- Miles Davis (Utah State)
- Jackson Bowers (Oregon State)
- Crew Wakley (Purdue)
- Dane Christensen (Unknown)
- Dallin Havea (Unknown)
- Aisea Moa (Michigan State)
- Dallin Johnson (Utah Tech)
- David Latu (Boise State)
- Noah Lugo (UTSA)
- Sione Moa (UConn)
- Jake Eichorn (Utah State)
- Tyler West (Utah Tech)
- Dalton Riggs (UCF)
- Prince Zombo (Utah Tech)
Of the 16 players that entered the transfer portal back in December, 13 have committed to new schools. Only three commited to P4 schools: Dalton Riggs, Crew Wakley, and Aisea Moa.
Transfers In
BYU has been selective with the transfers they have brought in so far. They are still in the market to add a few more. As of this writing, BYU has brought in 10 transfers.
- Andrew Gentry (Michigan)
- Keanu Tanuvasa (Utah)
- Carsen Ryan (Utah)
- Garrison Grimes (Baylor)
- Max Alford (Utah State)
- Tausili Akana (Texas)
- Anisi Purcell (Southern Utah)
- Kyle Sfarcioc (Southern Utah)
- Keayen Nead (New Mexico)
- Ethan Wood (New Mexio State)