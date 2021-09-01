BYU Wraps Up Fall Camp with Team Activities

Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind that scenes as the Cougars wrap up 2021 fall camp.

Credit: BYU Photo

Last week, BYU wrapped up fall camp and turned their attention to Arizona prep. In the second installment of his exclusive vlog hosted on Cougs Daily, BYU safety Chaz Ah You gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the final day of fall camp.

Episode two - The final day of fall camp

BYU wrapped up fall camp with a pair of team activities. Chaz documents the team's bowling outing at nearby Fat Cats.

Chaz walks through the team's agenda on the last day of fall camp

Team bowling activity

Episode one - Fall scrimmage behind the scenes with Chaz Ah You

If you missed episode one, you can check it out here. Chaz documents the final scrimmage of 2021 fall camp. The scrimmage took place on Saturday, August 24.

Chaz talks through his pregame routine, including a catered breakfast and daily prehab

Ah You walks on the field of an empty Lavell Edwards stadium prior to the scrimmage

After the scrimmage, Chaz discusses various topics including the impact of fans and how the preparation for a game compares to the preparation for a fall scrimmage

In conclusion, Chaz shares the plays that stood out in the final scrimmage

Heading into the first game of the 2021 season, Chaz will continue to provide behind-the-scenes vlogs to give fans a player's perspective on the BYU football program.

Follow Chaz Ah You on social media:

Twitter - @chazahyou3

Instagram - @chazyboy

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI