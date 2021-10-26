Lorenzo Fauatea Talks Recruiting Advantages in the Big 12, Favorite Uniforms, and Virginia

A few weeks, BYU defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea signed a deal to join Cougs Daily, the BYU team website on the Sports Illustrated FanNation platform, for a weekly Q&A session that will run on this site throughout the 2021 college football season.

Credit: BYU Photo

In the third edition of this series, Fauatea talks about BYU joining the Big 12, his favorite uniform combo, Virginia, and more.

Q: There has been a lot of talk about uniforms this season. What is your favorite combo?

Lorenzo: Yeah definitely! The uniforms this year have been one of the best years to have different types of combos. Shout out to Billy for making this happen for the boys! My favorite uniform combo is the all Navy look. Navy is my favorite color and I think we look clean in all Navy. It also reminds me of my high school colors as well.

Q: From your perspective, what will BYU’s Big 12 affiliation do for the Cougars on the recruiting trail?

Lorenzo: It will help tremendously in all phases of BYU football. Staff, players, facilities and especially recruiting. It will show recruits that we are a part of the big boys, and show that we can compete for conference championships against high P5 teams. It will be huge for recruiting big time talent as well!

Q: How would you describe your relationship with Kalani Sitake?

Lorenzo: My relationship with Kalani is good, there’s trust between us and there’s some years of work together. He’s been able to help me when I’ve been through injuries and talk to me personally.

Q: If there is one game you could have back in your BYU career, which one would it be and why?

One game I would want to have back is the 2018 game against Utah. We were up almost by 21 at halftime and they came back that game and won. It was at their place so it was a hard drive back to Provo knowing that we had that game slip away from our hands.

Q: Virginia will brings one of the best offenses in the country to LES Saturday. What will be some keys to slowing them down?

Lorenzo: Stopping their run game and tackling. Two big major points that will help us win the game. Being able to stop their run game, and tackle on pursuit will set up our defense to be in a better position on 3rd downs. Minimizing their 1st down gains to just 1 or 2 yards, will help us defend the pass more and ensure that our tacking will be made in the open field.