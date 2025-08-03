BYU Freshman WR LaMason Waller Makes a Pair of Diving Catches in Week One
On Saturday, BYU wrapped up the first week of Fall Camp. True freshman wide receiver and former four-star recruit LaMason Waller made a pair of diving catches to kickoff camp.
In the practice clips released on Friday, Waller fully extended to make a catch on a deep shot from Bear Bachmeier. Waller secured the catch and managed to stay inbounds for the reception. The ball traveled approximatey 40 yards in the air for a 30-35 yard gain.
That was Waller's second diving catch in as many days. On Thursday, Waller was seen making a diving catch at the 0:16 mark of this video. Waller gained a step on fellow true freshman cornerback Jordyn Criss and dove to make the catch.
A former four-star recruit, Waller enrolled at BYU in January to participate in Spring Camp. The native of Hesperia, California, picked the Cougars over a long list of programs, including the likes of Alabama, Washington, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Texas A&M, and West Virginia among many others. In his very limited time at BYU, Waller has shown why he was such a coveted recruit.
Because of the depth at wide receiver, Waller will likely be able to redshirt in 2025 while preparing to take on a greater role in the offense in 2026.
The three-way quarterback battle has dominated the headlines, but other storylines are emerging as well. One of those storylines is the depth at wide receiver. After losing Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion, wide receiver depth looked to be a concern heading into the 2025 season.
Then, BYU added transfer wide receivers Tiger Bachmeier and Reggie Frischknecht during the spring transfer window. After one week of Fall Camp, the wide receiver room looks like one of the deepest positions on the roster.
Waller may not play a big role for BYU in 2025, but he is a name to remember in the future.
