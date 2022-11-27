BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Provides an Update on Jaren Hall's Injury

On Saturday night, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall left the game against Stanford with what appeared to be a right ankle injury. Hall sustained the injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game. Following the game, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake provided an update on Hall's injury status.

"I think Jaren's going to be fine for the bowl game," Sitake said. "When we were looking at him coming back [into the game], we thought it would be difficult for him to function at a high level. So we made the decision to keep him out...he feels good about being able to come back. We x-rayed [Jaren's ankle] and they all came back negative."

[Video Credit | Mitch Harper KSL Sports

Backup Jacob Conover replaced Hall in the second half. Conover led three BYU drives but attempted just one pass - a quick screen play that didn't develop. Conover threw the ball into the dirt, finishing the game without completing a pass.

Hall finished 7/11 for 93 passing yards and he added 69 rushing yards against the Cardinal. BYU's offense controlled the game from start to finish on the ground against Stanford, tallying 358 total rushing yards and averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

With the win, BYU moved to 7-5 in the final season of independence. The Cougars will wait to hear where they will go bowling in December in what will be the last game of the independence era. Starting in 2023, BYU will move to the Big 12 conference.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily