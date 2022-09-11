BYU Jumps Nine Spots in the Latest AP Poll

After a double overtime victory over no. 9 Baylor, BYU moved up 9 spots in the rankings from no. 21 to no. 12. Nine spots was tied for the second-highest rise in the AP poll.

Additionally, BYU's upcoming opponent Oregon re-entered the AP poll at no. 25. Below is the full AP top 25 poll for week three.

AP Top 25 - Week Three

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pitt Texas A&M Oregon

The Risers

There were three ranked matchups on Saturday. The winners of those three games were the biggest risers in the latest AP poll. Nobody made a leap as large as Kentucky in the latest AP rankings. Kentucky went from no. 20 to no. 9 after a road victory over no. 12 Florida.

After Kentucky, BYU and Tennessee moved up nine spots. BYU went from no. 21 to no. 12 and Tennessee went from no. 24 to no. 15.

Arkansas climbed six spots to no. 10 after beating South Carolina.

The Fallers

Texas A&M dropped 18 spots from no. 6 to no. 24 following a home loss to Appalachian State.

Baylor dropped 18 spots to no. 17 after its loss to BYU.

Pitt dropped six spots following its loss to Tennessee. The Vols are now ranked 15th.

Florida dropped six spots to no. 18 following a home loss to Kentucky

No other team dropped more than one spot in the poll.