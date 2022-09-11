Skip to main content

BYU Jumps Nine Spots in the Latest AP Poll

BYU and Oregon will be a ranked matchup in week three

After a double overtime victory over no. 9 Baylor, BYU moved up 9 spots in the rankings from no. 21 to no. 12. Nine spots was tied for the second-highest rise in the AP poll.

Additionally, BYU's upcoming opponent Oregon re-entered the AP poll at no. 25. Below is the full AP top 25 poll for week three.

USATSI_19025884

AP Top 25 - Week Three

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pitt
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

The Risers

There were three ranked matchups on Saturday. The winners of those three games were the biggest risers in the latest AP poll. Nobody made a leap as large as Kentucky in the latest AP rankings. Kentucky went from no. 20 to no. 9 after a road victory over no. 12 Florida.

After Kentucky, BYU and Tennessee moved up nine spots. BYU went from no. 21 to no. 12 and Tennessee went from no. 24 to no. 15.

Arkansas climbed six spots to no. 10 after beating South Carolina. 

The Fallers

Texas A&M dropped 18 spots from no. 6 to no. 24 following a home loss to Appalachian State.

Baylor dropped 18 spots to no. 17 after its loss to BYU.

Pitt dropped six spots following its loss to Tennessee. The Vols are now ranked 15th.

Florida dropped six spots to no. 18 following a home loss to Kentucky

No other team dropped more than one spot in the poll.

