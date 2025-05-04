BYU Linebacker Carsen Suesue Reportedly Commits to Oklahoma State
Former BYU linebacker Caron Su'esu'e is reportedly transferring within the Big 12. On Sunday morning, Pete Nakos reported that Su'esu'e had signed with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Su'esu'e quietly entered the transfer portal near the end of the Spring transfer window without an announcement on social media. The true freshman linebacker spent just one Spring camp at BYU before opting to enter the transfer portal.
Su'esu'e played quarterback in high school but he signed with BYU as an athlete. He started his college career at linebacker for BYU. His 6'5 and 240 pound frame stood out in Spring camp.
BYU is loaded at linebacker heading into the 2025 season. The Cougars will be able to handle the loss of Su'esu'e in the short term, but they could miss out on his long-term potential upside.
Carson played the first three years of his high school career in California at De La Salle High School. Su'esu'e held competing offers from Tennessee, Pitt, Utah, Arizona, Utah State, UNLV, and Hawaii among others. Su'esu'e took official visits to BYU and Utah State before committing to the Cougars.
De La Salle runs a run-heavy offense with triple options principles. Therefore, Su'esu'e's opportunities to showcase his complete skillset as a quarterback were limited. When Su'esu'e had the chance to throw, he was often designed to be on the run or outside the pocket. Su'esu'e moved to West Valley where he played his final year of high school football at Granger High School.