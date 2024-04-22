BYU Offers Maine OL Transfer Xavier Lozowicki
On Monday, BYU offered Maine offensive line transfer Xavier Lozowicki. Lozowicki officially entered the transfer portal early Monday morning. By lunchtime, he had already picked up competing offers from Cincinnati, UMass, and Austin Peay. As a redshirt freshman last season, Lozowicki was one of the top tackles in the FCS ranks. According to PFF, he was the best pass-blocking tackle in the FCS by a wide margin. He had a nearly perfect pass-blocking grade - 98.5 on 166 snaps. The next best grade was 92.4. He also had the best running-blocking grade among Maine's offensive line last season.
Lozowicki, who is listed at 6'6 and 300 pounds, has three years of eligibility remaining. He is a native of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania and he prepped at IMG Academy, one of the nation's top high school football programs.
Offensive line is the top priority for BYU during the Spring transfer window. "We're a little bit low right now at O-Line just numbers wise," Roderick said on the last day of Spring camp. "We like the guys we have, we're just down a couple. If we can find an offensive lineman or two we will [add them]."
BYU returns three starters along the offensive line in Connor Pay, Weylin Lapuaho, and Brayden Keim. After an up and down year, Caleb Etienne was in and out of the starting lineup as well and he's back for his senior season. BYU has at least one spot or two in the starting lineup that they can try to fill in the portal. Given Lozowicki's impressive performance last season, he could compete for the starting spot at right tackle.
Stay tuned for more Spring transfer window updates in the coming days.