Four-Star Braxton Lindsey Brings More Star Potential to the BYU Defense

On Wednesday, four-star athlete Braxton Lindsey signed with BYU. Most notably, Lindsey was listed as a defensive end after playing linebacker and edge throughout high school. Lindsey will likely start out as an outside linebacker similar to the role that Tausili Akana has played. Linsdey will enroll early at BYU in a few weeks.

Linsdey committed to BYU after taking an official visit back in June. Lindsey's commitment represented a comeback by the BYU staff in Lindsey's recruitment. Lindsey released a final four back in May that included Arkansas, Miami, Missouri, and Oklahoma. BYU's staff was able to get him on campus for an official visit, and the visit went well enough to close the gap and land a commitment.

Lindsey is a four-star recruit per ESPN. He picked BYU not over the aforementioned finalists in his recruitment, but also competing offers from Baylor, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin among others.

Lindsey is a native of Rogers, Arkansas. He played on both sides of the ball for his high school, but he is listed as a linebacker by recruiting services. BYU listed him as a defensive end now that he is up to 230 pounds.

Lindsey had a highly-productive junior season. He played more snaps on offense than he did on defense. On offense, he was used in many ways but he primarily lined up at tight end. He finished with over 1,100 receiving yards. On defense, he played only 15 snaps per game but he made the most of them. He had 9 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback pressures, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups. He lined up as an edge rusher as a junior.

Lindsey is another elite talent that Jay Hill will be able to utilize in the front seven. Whether he ends up more as a mike linebacker or an edge remains to be seen. Regardless, he will provide more depth and high-level talent to a BYU defense that has stockpiled talent over the last few recruiting cycles.

Lindsey's commitment is another sign of how successful the massive recruiting weekend was back in June.

More BYU Football Coverage