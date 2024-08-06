BYU OL Coach TJ Woods Says Caleb Etienne is 'Without a Doubt' the Guy at Left Tackle
Going into Fall camp, the battle for the starting tackle spot opposite of Brayden Keim was expected to be one of the top position battles. Returning tackle Caleb Etienne was set to battle for that spot against Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta. According to offensive line coach TJ Woods, it might not be much of a battle after all. In an interview with BYU Sports Nation, offensive line coach TJ Woods told Spencer Linton that Caleb Etienne is the guy at left tackle.
"Caleb Etienne without a doubt," Woods said when asked who is the guy at left tackle. "It's pretty impressive [to have three tackles in a row drafted]...hopefully we can make it four. That's what we're working on."
Etienne started out the year as BYU's starting right tackle in 2023 before losing the job and eventually moving to guard. Then he moved back to tackle at the end of the season. Etienne's struggles were well documented. He looked lost at times and he allowed too many breakdowns.
His talent has never been a question, he just didn't live up to his potential in his first year in Provo. Etienne is a mountain of a man at 6'8 and 320 pounds. He was one of the most coveted offensive lineman in the transfer portal when he transferred from Oklahoma State to BYU in 2023.
If Coach Woods can help Etienne play up to his potential, then BYU could have another great starter at left tackle.
Etienne started 13 games for the Cowboys at left tackle in 2022. Etienne allowed just one sack that season while playing over 1,000 snaps.
Etienne spent two years at Oklahoma State. After redshirting in 2021, Etienne was one of only a few players to start every game for the Cowboys in 2022. Etienne transferred to Oklahoma State from Butler Community College. Coming out of the JUCO ranks, Etienne held competing offers from Oregon, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas Tech, and UCF among others.