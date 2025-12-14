BYU OL Jake Griffin to Enter the Transfer Portal

A young BYU offensive lineman will enter the transfer portal, he announced on Sunday. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jake Griffin will enter the transfer portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a backup offensive tackle in 2025.

Griffin appeared in four games for BYU's offense in 2025, primarily in garbage time. Griffin played against Portland State and he also got a handful of snaps in the closing minutes of games against Stanford, ECU, and TCU.

Griffin, a product of Mesa, Arizona, will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Griffin is the third player of the BYU football program to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens in January. He will be joined by wide receivers Dom McKenzie and LaMason Waller.

The transfer portal will open on January 2, 2026 and will be open for 15 days. There is only one transfer portal window this year. In the past, there has been a transfer window in the Winter and a transfer window in the Spring.

BYU Players In the Transfer Portal

Three players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal so far.

Dom McKenzie - WR

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie announced his plans to enter the transfer portal as well. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal.

LaMason Waller - WR

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.bccdddee

Jake Griffin - OL

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin will enter the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars.

