BYU Provides Availability Updates for Star Linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker
On Wednesday evening, BYU released the initial injury report for Saturday's matchup against the Arizona Wildcats. On the availability report, BYU provided the first official injury updates on star linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker.
Linebacker Jack Kelly is listed as "doubtful" after suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury against West Virginia last week.
Fellow star linebacker Isaiah Glasker is listed as "probable" after missing the second half with an injury as well. Glasker was held out as a precautionary measure according to the ESPN broadcast of the game.
There were several other important injury updates for BYU on the initial injury report for BYU-Arizona. The Cougars could get some reinforcements for the Arizona game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Below is the full update.
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Jojo Phillips - WR
- Sione Moa - RB
- Choe Bryant-Strother - LB
No surprises to the "out" designation. Three of these players were the same players unavailable for the WVU game.
Doubtful
- Jack Kelly - LB
Jack Kelly is BYU's pass rusher and he is "doubtful" against Arizona. Those with a "doubtful" designation have a 25% chance to play.
Questionable
- Tommy Prassas - S
- Anisi Purcell - DL
Tommy Prassas was injured against Colorado and did not play against WVU. It's noteworthy that Prassas is listed as a safety after being listed as a DB. Safety is Prassas' natural position, but he was filling in at nickel while Jonathan Kabeya nursed an injury. Anisi Purcell, a backup defensive tackle, is questionable as well. Players listed as "questionable" are those that have a 50% chance to play.
Probable
- Isaiah Glasker - LB
- Jonathan Kabeya - CB
- Nusi Taumoepeau - DE
- Miles Hall - LB
- Enoch Nawahine - RB
- Siale Esera - LB
- Naki Tuakoi - LB
- Justin Kirkland - DT
Star linebacker Isaiah Glasker is listed as "probable" on the availability report. BYU is banged up at linebacker. Miles Hall and Siale Esera are also listed on the injury report. Projected starting nickel Jonathan Kabeya, who hasn't played this year, is listed as "probable". Sames goes for true freshman defensive end and former four-star recruit Nusi Taumoepeau. Players that are "probable" are given a 75% chance to play.
Arizona Availability Report
Out
- Tre Smith - DL
- Jshawn Frausto-Ramos - DB
- Dajon Hinton - DB
- Gianni Edwards - DB
- Chase Randall - TE
- Keona Peat - OL
- Jordan Brown - OL
- Landon Kelsey - WR
- Kellan Ford - TE
- Tyler Powell - TE
- Keyan Burnett - TE
- Jarra Anderson - DL
12 Wildcats are listed as "out" for the BYU game.
Questionable
- Jeremiah Patterson - WR
- Jack Luttrell - DB
Players listed as "questionable" are given a 50% chance to play.
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and its conference opponent will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available.
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (Utah had to issue a statement after failing to comply with the policy for their first conference game), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.