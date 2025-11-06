BYU Provides First Official Injury Update on RB LJ Martin
On Wednesday evening, BYU released the initial injury report for Saturday's game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. That marked the first time BYU had provided an official injury update on star running back LJ Martin. Martin is listed as "probable" on the initial injury report, however Aaron Roderick said on Tuesday that he expects Martin to play. It remains to be seen how healthy and able Martin will be when he takes the field on Saturday.
BYU safety Raider Damuni and wide receiver Jojo Phillips are "probable", per the injury report. However, Phillips and Damuni are both expected to play according to comments made by Aaron Roderick and Jay Hill this week.
The most notable absence on BYU's injury report is defensive tackle Anisi Purcell. Purcell had a sack at Iowa State a few weeks ago. Texas Tech has a few notable names on their injury report as well, but none are more notable than starting quarterback Behren Morton. Morton returned from injury last week and is listed as "probable" for Saturday.
There were several other important injury updates for BYU and Texas Tech on the initial injury report. Below is the full update.
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Anisi Purcell - DT
- Sione Moa - RB
- Marcus McKenzie - CB
Only three names remain on the "out" list for BYU. Purcell is the only surprise, although it's not all that surpising given he was removed from the depth chart.
Doubtful
- Tommy Prassas - S
Tommy Prassas has been dealing with a foot injury and has not played for several weeks. Prassas is listed as "doubtful" for the Texas Tech game. Those with a "doubtful" designation have a 25% chance to play.
Probable
- LJ Martin - RB
- Raider Damuni - S
- Jojo Phillips - WR
All three of Martin, Damuni, and Phillips are expected to play. Phillips hasn't played since week two and Damuni hasn't played since he suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Arizona game. BYU's run defense has not been as effective without Damuni in the lineup. He is excellent in run support. Players that are "probable" are given a 75% chance to play.
Texas Tech Availability Report
Out
- Skyler Gill-Howard - DL
- T.J. West - WR
- Leyton Stone - WR
- Roy Alexander - WR
- Hunter Zambrano - OL
Skyler Gill-Howard is the most notable absence for Texas Tech. The defensive tackle had been one of the best nationally before suffering an injury a few weeks ago. He is the lone starter on this list.
Questionable
- Amier Boyd - DB
Amier Boyd is questionable for this game. Those with the "questionable" tag are given a 50% chance to play. Boyd has played in eight games for the Red Raiders this season at cornerback and he started last week at Kansas State.
Probable
- Reggie Virgil - WR
- Behren Morton - QB
- Will Jados - OL
- Bryson Jones - WR
Tech quarterback Behren Morton has missed multiple games due to injury. He suffered a lower body injury against Kansas that kept him out a few games, including the loss to Arizona State. He is probable for this game.
Tech's starting guard is Bryson Jones who has started all nine games this season. He is on the injury report but will likely play.
A pair of Wide Receivers are also probable. Reggie Virgil has been one of Tech's top wide receivers this season with over 400 receiving yards.
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and its conference opponent will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available.
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (Utah had to issue a statement after failing to comply with the policy for their first conference game), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.