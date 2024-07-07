BYU PWO Quarterback Drew Cowart Returns Home From Mission
Arizona native Drew Cowart and BYU preferred walk-on commit has returned from his mission in Colombia. Cowart, a quarterback that prepped at American Leadership Academy, committed to BYU in January of 2023. Cowart will likely grayshirt in 2024 and enroll at BYU in January of 2025.
Cowart has various ties to the BYU football program. His dad is former BYU defensive lineman Jeff Cowart. Jeff played at BYU from 2000-2001. He was also coached by former BYU greats Ty Detmer and Max Hall in high school.
Cowart will join a crowded quarterback room at BYU. During Spring camp, BYU had 10 quarterbacks on the roster. That number will be trimmed by the time BYU gets to Fall camp.
BYU wasn't the only program vying for Cowart's services during his recruitment. He received a competing PWO offer from Utah and the Utes traveled to the Cowart household for an in-home visit. He also picked up a scholarship offer from Middle Tennessee during his recruitment.
As a senior, Cowart threw for just under 2,500 yards and 35 touchdowns to only 5 interceptions.
The preferred walk-on program has played an important role at BYU during the Kalani Sitake era. Various BYU starters began their careers as walk-ons, and former walk-ons Tyler Allgeier and Dax Milne even turned into NFL Draft picks. It's unfair to expect all walk-ons to turn into starting-caliber players, but BYU has proven that they can find one or two walk-ons every class that turn into contributors, even quarterbacks. The Cougars have brought quarterbacks like Baylor Romney and Jake Jensen as preferred walk-ons. Romney, as most fans will remember, started various games for BYU at quarterback. Jake Jensen ended up receiving scholarship opportunities at Power Five programs and eventually landed at USC. Through the PWO program, BYU is able to recruit every roster spot, not just scholarship players. Over time, that has elevated BYU's depth across the board.