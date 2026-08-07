BYU QB Treyson Bourguet’s Post-Practice Recaps Have Become a Hit on Social Media
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Earlier this week, the BYU football program kicked off Fall Camp. After practice, BYU backup quarterback Treyson Bourguet took to social media to share his insider perspective on day one. Bourguet listed his top standout on both offense and defense.
Bourguet named Jared Esplin and Evan Johnson as standouts on offense and defense, respectively. Bourguet connected with Esplin for a long touchdown on day one of Fall Camp. Esplin, a former standout at nearby Timpview High School, joined the program as a walk-on.
Bourguet also made a bold claim regarding Evan Johnson's draft stock. "Don't be surprised when this guy gets drafted day one of the NFL Draft," Bourguet said. Johnson is expected to be not only one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12, but all of college football as well.
BYU fans loved Bourguet's updates. In an era where programs are providing less and less access to fans, Bourguet's inside scoop was met with enthusiasm.
Bourguet's post about day one exceeded 29,000 impressions, so he continued to provide updates after day two and day three when the media wasn't permitted to attend.
Treyson's Day 2 Standouts
On day two, Bourguet went with two veterans as his standouts. Bourguet gave a shoutout to star running back LJ Martin who, according to Bourguet, "Leads by example with the way he prepares every single day."
Martin is back in action for the first time since the Big 12 championship game. After that game, Martin underwent surgery to repair an injured shoulder. That recovery prevented Martin from participating in Spring Camp. Martin told the media that he was fully cleared for physical activity in early June.
Bourguet also highlighted veteran defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa. Tanuvasa is expected to be a leader of the BYU defense entering his final year of eligibility.
Treyson's Day 3 Standouts
On day three, Bourguet highlighted a pair of projected starters in Jojo Phillips and Cade Uluave. Phillips is competing to become BYU's go-to wide receiver. In a BYU wide receiver room that lacks proven production, Phillips is the most experienced receiver on the BYU roster. He is looking to have a bounce-back season after suffering injury that kept him out of the lineup for most of 2025.
Cade Uluave is a transfer from Cal. Uluave was a First-Team All ACC selection last season and he projects as a starting linebacker in Kelly Poppinga's defense. Uluave has the potential to be a star for the Cougars.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist