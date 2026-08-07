BYU QB Treyson Bourguet’s Post-Practice Recaps Have Become a Hit on Social Media

Earlier this week, the BYU football program kicked off Fall Camp. After practice, BYU backup quarterback Treyson Bourguet took to social media to share his insider perspective on day one. Bourguet listed his top standout on both offense and defense.

My Day 1 Fall Camp Standouts 🏈



Offense: Jared Esplin

Hometown guy who works his tail off every day. Fun to see him get in the end zone and celebrate with the guys.



Defense: Evan Johnson

Don’t be surprised when this guy gets drafted day 1 of the NFL draft. #GoCougs — Treyson Bourguet (@treysonbourguet) August 6, 2026

Bourguet named Jared Esplin and Evan Johnson as standouts on offense and defense, respectively. Bourguet connected with Esplin for a long touchdown on day one of Fall Camp. Esplin, a former standout at nearby Timpview High School, joined the program as a walk-on.

Deep ball touchdown from Treyson Bourguet to Jared Esplin.



Esplin was a standout at nearby Timpview High School.



Bourguet has always thrown a nice deep ball and he showed that on day one. pic.twitter.com/hzoD343dcg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 5, 2026

Bourguet also made a bold claim regarding Evan Johnson's draft stock. "Don't be surprised when this guy gets drafted day one of the NFL Draft," Bourguet said. Johnson is expected to be not only one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12, but all of college football as well.

BYU fans loved Bourguet's updates. In an era where programs are providing less and less access to fans, Bourguet's inside scoop was met with enthusiasm.

🐐 type stuff right here — BYU Uniform Tracker (@BYUTracker) August 6, 2026

I’m gonna need these everyday dawg 🤞🏽 — Cam (@cthuey1) August 6, 2026

Bourguet's post about day one exceeded 29,000 impressions, so he continued to provide updates after day two and day three when the media wasn't permitted to attend.

Treyson's Day 2 Standouts

On day two, Bourguet went with two veterans as his standouts. Bourguet gave a shoutout to star running back LJ Martin who, according to Bourguet, "Leads by example with the way he prepares every single day."

Martin is back in action for the first time since the Big 12 championship game. After that game, Martin underwent surgery to repair an injured shoulder. That recovery prevented Martin from participating in Spring Camp. Martin told the media that he was fully cleared for physical activity in early June.

My Day 2 Fall Camp Standouts 🏈



Offense: LJ Martin

Leads by example with the way he prepares every single day. Elevates the players around him.



Defense: Keanu Tanuvasa

Won’t be outworked or out hustled. The motor on this guy speaks for itself. DAWG#GoCougs — Treyson Bourguet (@treysonbourguet) August 6, 2026

Bourguet also highlighted veteran defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa. Tanuvasa is expected to be a leader of the BYU defense entering his final year of eligibility.

Treyson's Day 3 Standouts

On day three, Bourguet highlighted a pair of projected starters in Jojo Phillips and Cade Uluave. Phillips is competing to become BYU's go-to wide receiver. In a BYU wide receiver room that lacks proven production, Phillips is the most experienced receiver on the BYU roster. He is looking to have a bounce-back season after suffering injury that kept him out of the lineup for most of 2025.

Treyson Bourguet gets BYU into the red zone with a completion to Jojo Phillips.



Expectations are high for Phillips heading into 2026. pic.twitter.com/6UPXpHOckd — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 5, 2026

Cade Uluave is a transfer from Cal. Uluave was a First-Team All ACC selection last season and he projects as a starting linebacker in Kelly Poppinga's defense. Uluave has the potential to be a star for the Cougars.

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