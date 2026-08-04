Projecting BYU's Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Camp Begins

BYU kicks of Fall Camp on Wednesday. Even though BYU returns a lot of experience across the board, there are still a handful of position battles to sort out in camp. Before camp begins, we're calling our shot and projecting BYU's starting lineup in week one.

Offense

For the first time since 2023, BYU kicks off camp knowing who the starting quarterback will be. Bear Bachmeier will lead the BYU offense in 2026. He will be the first quarterback to start back-to-back seasons for BYU since Jaren Hall did it in 2021 and 2022. Bachmeier will be paired alongside veteran running back LJ Martin.

The wide receiver spots are up for grabs. We have projected Kyler Kasper and Jojo Phillips to end up as starters at wide receiver. Kasper and Phillips will give BYU perhaps the tallest duo of starting wide receivers in the country. Kasper is all of 6'6 and Phillips is 6'5.

Instead of starting a third wide receiver, we project BYU will start two tight ends. Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga drew rave reviews after Spring Camp. By the end of Fall Camp, it will be clear that they are too talented to keep off the field.

There is only one starting spot up for grabs along the offensive line: left guard. Sonny Makasini, Joe Brown, and Trevin Ostler will compete for that job. We went with the experience and picked Sonny Makasini.

Quarterback: Bear Bachmeier

Running Back: LJ Martin

Tight End: Walker Lyons

Tight End: Roger Saleapaga

Wide Receiver: Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver: Kyler Kasper

Left Tackle: Paki Finau

Left Guard: Sonny Makasini

Center: Bruce Mitchell

Right Guard: Kyle Sfarcioc

Right Tackle: Andrew Gentry

Defense

The only starting spots that need to be sorted on defense during Fall Camp are the two defensive end spots. We went with Nusi Taumoepeau on one side and Bodie Schoonover on the other. We almost picked Hunter Clegg to beat out Schoonover, but Schoonover really came on in 2025 so we gave him the slight edge.

On the interior defensive line, BYU will start Keanu Tanuvasa and Justin Kirland.

The BYU linebacker room might be the strength of the team. The Cougars will start veterans Siale Esera, Isaiah Glasker, and Cade Uluave. Keep an eye on Kansas State transfer Jake Clifton. Clifton has the talent to push Siale Esera for that last starting spot.

In the secondary, BYU returns a lot of experience. BYU will start Evan Johnson (cornerback), Faletau Satuala (safety), Raider Damuni (safety), and Therrian Alexander III (cornerback).

Defensive End: Bodie Schoonover

Defensive Tackle: Keanu Tanuvasa

Nose Tackle: Justin Kirkland:

Defensive End: Nusi Taumoepeau

Linebacker: Cade Uluave

Linebacker: Isaiah Glasker

Linebacker: Siale Esera

Cornerback: Evan Johnson

Safety: Faletau Satuala

Safety: Raider Damuni

Cornerback: Therrian Alexander III

Special Teams

While there aren't many position battles to sort out on offense or defense, every special teams position is up for grabs. We're going with returning kickers Matthias Dunn and Fuller Shurtz to start at placekicker and punter, respectively.

The kick return duties are up for grabs. We are less confident in these projections that our projections for any other position. We're going with Cannon DeVries at punt return and Terrance Saryon at kick return. Both DeVries and Saryon are difficult to tackle in space.

PredictionK: Matthias Dunn

P: Fuller Shurtz

KR: Terrance Saryon

PR: Cannon DeVries

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