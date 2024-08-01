BYU Quarterback Gerry Bohanon Says His Shoulder is 100%
Wednesday was the first day of Fall camp for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. As expected, the quarterback battle was one of the top storylines of the day. BYU has five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, four of which have starting FBS experience. The actual race for the starting job, however, looked like a two-man race between transfer Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff.
Coming into the season, the health of Bohanon's shoulder was a major question mark. Bohanon hasn't played college football since October 15th, 2022 when he suffered a devastating shoulder injury against Tulane. Bohanon has admitted various times that he questioned whether he would be able to throw a football again. It wasn't until last November, 13 months after the original injury, that Bohanon started throwing again.
Fast forward to this week and Bohanon told the media that his shoulder is 100% healthy. Whether his arm is as strong as it was prior to the injury or not, only Bohanon knows. If his throwing motion is any indication, however, it looks like arm strength won't be a problem for Bohanon in 2024. In the practice clips from Wednesday, Bohanon's throwing motion looked smooth and free of any hitches. He also had some zip on the ball and was able to throw deep downfield.
The news of Bohanon's shoulder is great news for the BYU offense. Bohanon is a physical specimen and he will pose a lot of problems for opposing defenses with his legs. If he can consistently move the ball through the air, he will be very hard to beat out.
Whether Bohanon wins the job or not, he elevates the quarterback room when he is healthy. If Jake Retzlaff beats out Bohanon, it won't be because Bohanon isn't fully healthy. If Retzlaff is the starter, there should be some confidence that he has made enough progress to help BYU win games. If Bohanon wins the job, there should be optimism that he can lead BYU back to a bowl game.