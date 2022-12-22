Skip to main content

BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

On Thursday morning, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced that BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has accepted an invitation to participate in this year's Senior Bowl. Hall has not officially announced his plans for next season, but his accepting the invitation indicates that he will likely forego his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Hall spent five years with the BYU football program (2018-2022) and the last two seasons as BYU's starting quarterback. In his two years as a starter, Hall was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country and one of the best at protecting the football. 

At BYU, Hall threw for 6,174 passing yards and 52 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. He also added 800 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground. Hall totaled nine games in his career of 300 passing yards or more.

Hall will also be remembered for leading BYU to wins over arch-rival Utah and ranked foes like Arizona State and Baylor. He will also be remembered for his leadership and moments like this one with kicker Jake Oldroyd.

Hall's injury history and age will likely work against him in the upcoming draft, but his arm talent, leadership, film, and communication ability give him a great chance to be an NFL Draft pick. Hall is also a great athlete and his ability to gain yards on the ground changes an offense. He will have the opportunity to show his intangible skills at the Senior Bowl.

Hall is the third member of BYU's offense to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He joins offensive tackle Blake Freeland and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

