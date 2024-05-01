BYU Quarterback Ryder Burton Enters the Transfer Portal
On Tuesday, BYU redshirt freshman quarterback Ryder Burton entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Burton, who signed with BYU in the 2023 recruiting class, did not appear in any games during his one season with the BYU football program. Burton will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Attrition was expected in the BYU quarterback room, but it became necessary after BYU got a commitment from Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead. Burton was buried in a crowded quarterback room at BYU and he will likely seek a transfer destination with a clearer path to playing time.
Burton's upside is what put him on BYU's radar. He has a strong arm and can make all the throws. He has the potential to become a starter at the FBS level, but he wasn't in line to compete for the starting job at BYU for the next couple years.