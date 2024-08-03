BYU RB LJ Martin Says He is 'Participating in Everything' During Fall Camp
On Friday, BYU sophomore running back LJ Martin met with the media after the third day of Fall camp. Martin announced that he is "participating in everything" so far in Fall camp. Martin's health has been in the headlines over the last few days, as there has been speculation that he could miss the first few games due to injury.
"I'm participating in everything," Martin said. "Being out here with the guys, it's been real fun, being out here for the first couple of days in camp." When asked whether he will be ready for the season opener or not, Martin said he will. "I'll be good," Martin said. "I'm good right now. I'll be good."
This time last year, Martin was getting acclimated to college football as a new freshman from El Paso, Texas. Martin worked his way up the depth chart and led BYU in rushing in his true freshman campaign.
Going into the 2024 season, Martin is one of the most important players on the roster and is projected as the starting running back.
Since the end of last season, BYU's primary focus on offense has been re-establishing the run game. The Cougars ranked 118th nationally in rushing yards per game in 2023.
BYU hired a new offensive line coach, TJ Woods, to not only lead the offensive line, but to be the run-game coordinator as well. Woods has introducted some "new wrinkles" to the run game according to Martin. "There's a lot of new wrinkles [in the run game]," Martin said. "You guys will have to see them game one...I'm really excited to see what we're capable of."