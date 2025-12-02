BYU RB Sione Moa Added Back to the Depth Chart
BYU could be getting some reinforcements at the running back position. On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for the Big 12 championship game against Texas Tech. Backup running back Sione Moa was added back to the depth chart for the first time since the East Carolina game.
Moa got hurt in the game against ECU and complications arose on the trip back home. Those complications caused him to miss the rest of the regular season. According to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, the complications forced Moa to go to the hospital. BYU, who was already thin at running back going into the season, turned to players like Enoch Nawahine and Preston Rex in his absence.
Moa is listed as the backup running back behind LJ Martin. He had not been listed on the depth chart since the Colorado game.
Moa only had 17 carries for 90 yards before he suffered the injury. He also had 5 catches for 34 yards. It's highly unlikely that he will be ready to take on a lot of carries after so much time away, but if he could take 3-5 carries when LJ Martin leaves the field, it would be a big boost to the BYU backfield.
BYU will provide the official injury update for Moa on Wednesday night on the first availability report.
BYU should also get some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball. Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland is listed on the depth chart for the first time in a few weeks. Kirkland, a defensive tackle, opted to redshirt this season after suffering an injury in Fall Camp. He appeared in four games before shutting it down in the month of November. Since this is a postseason game that won't count against his eligibility, Kirkland is a candidate to play in this game.
The same goes for safety/nickel Tommy Prassas. Prassas was added back to the depth chart for the championship game. Prassas hasn't played for BYU since the Colorado game. He is listed as a backup nickel behind Jonathan Kabeya and Tayvion Beasley.
If BYU is going to make a run at the Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff, depth is going to be critical. While everyone is dealing with bumps and bruises at this point in the season, it could be really beneficial to get three rotational players back for BYU.