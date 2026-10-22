BYU RB Sione Moa Removed From Injury Report, Clearing Path to Potential Return Against UCF

BYU running back Sione Moa was not listed on the initial injury report for BYU's upcoming game at UCF. Players that are not listed on the injury report are presumed to be available, meaning Moa could return to the lineup for the first time since the season opener against Utah Tech.

However, Moa could be medically cleared and still not play against the Knights, per offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

"We're still evaluating [Sione], but he is cleared to play," Roderick said. "He was cleared to play last week. With him, it's just a confidence thing, you know. He's been through a lot, and we're not pushing him the way we might, you know, someone else... Sione's been through some tough things, and so we're just trying to let him work through it, get his confidence back. When he's ready to go, he'll be on the field, because he's a very good player and he makes us better, for sure."

It remains to be seen whether Moa will get any carries for the BYU offense against UCF.

Only two other BYU players were listed on the injury report: right guard Kyle Sfarcioc and safety Tommy Prassas. Sfarcioc played all 68 snaps for the BYU offensive line against UCF. Prassas started the game at safety against Notre Dame, but he only played eight snaps. Raider Damuni took most of the reps at safety in his first game back from injury.

BYU RB Sione Moa is not listed on the injury report for the UCF game.



Starting right guard Kyle Sfarcioc is listed as questionable and safety Tommy Prassas is probable. pic.twitter.com/YUAPPxFH2b — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) October 22, 2026

What You Need to Know About the UCF Injury Report

The most notable name on the UCF injury report is starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III. Barnett has not played over the last several weeks, and Pete Thamel reported that he is not expected to start against BYU. Barnett has not officially been ruled out, however, as he is listed as questionable.

Five UCF players are "out" for the BYU game. Of the five players who are officially ruled out, offensive lineman Owen Spell and linebacker Lewis Carter have started games for the Knights. Carter is UCF's highest-graded defender against the run per PFF. He is tied for the fifth most "stops" on the UCF defense even though he has only played three games this season.

Another notable absence is backup running back Taevion Swint. Swint has played in all six games for UCF and he has run for 162 yards this season.

Defensive back DJ Bell is listed as "doubtful", meaning he has a 25% chance to play on Saturday. Bell has played in all six games for the UCF defense and has logged more than 200 snaps.

Two UCF linebackers to watch are Jahleel Culbreath and Jayden Jennings. Both Culbreat and Jennings have played in all six games this season and have started a handful of games. They are both "probable" for the BYU game.

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