BYU Running Back Sione Moa Cleared to Play, But Notre Dame Status Undecided

BYU second-string running back Sione Moa has been medically cleared to play ahead of BYU's matchup against no. 2 Notre Dame, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick announced on Tuesday.

"[Sione] practiced today. He's cleared to play," Roderick said. Moa has not played in a game since the first quarter of BYU's season opener against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. In that game, Moa suffered a torn MCL and PCL in his knee. Moa underwent surgery to repair his knee back in September. Moa's return after only five weeks signals that his tear was probably less severe than initially anticipated. For example, it's possible it was a partial tear instead of a full reconstruction.

Even though he is medically cleared, his status for Saturday's game has not been determined. "This is going to be a fast, violent game and we're still evaluating whether or not we think he's ready for that. So we're going to let him practice a few more days and figure that out...he's a really good player, you guys have seen him play. He can really help our team when he's right. We just want to make sure we're doing the right thing by him."

Moa was a limited participant in Monday's practice. Tuesday was "his first day really going for it," per Roderick.

Moa could fill a critical need for the BYU offense against the Fighting Irish, even if he's not ready for a full workload of 10+ carries. The Cougars struggled in short-yardage situations against Iowa State, and that's where Moa could provide immediate value. If Moa is available and healthy enough to be effective in short-yardage situations, he could provide 3-4 valuable carries. It's worth noting that Moa is at least 20 pounds heavier than Preston Rex, Devaughn Eka, and Journee Tonga.

However, Moa was not listed on Monday's depth chart. Historically speaking, it's rare for someone to play that is not on the depth chart for medical reasons.

While Moa and Martin are out of the lineup, the Cougars will continue to rotate Rex, Tonga, and Eka at the running back position.

"It's going to be by committee," Roderick said. "Those guys are doing a good job, they're young and they're getting better every game. We trust those guys...none of those guys are ready to play the full 60 snaps like LJ might."

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